“Alisha's win was a season goal she made for herself last year after the state meet,” YHS coach Pam Borg said. “She has worked extremely hard in the weight room and at the track in preparation of the race at sections.”

Two Siskiyou County athletes punched their tickets to the CIF State Track and Field Championships Friday at the Northern Section Championships, held at West Valley High School.

Yreka High School junior Alisha McFall finished in first place for the second straight year in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.72 seconds. McFall came in first last season at the NSCIF Championships, as she heads to her second straight state berth.

Senior Teagan Ford of Etna High earned her first trip to State with a season best mark of 5-04.00 in the high jump. Both Ford and Kira Porzio of Foothill High of Palo Cedro finished with a jump of 5’4, Ford placed second to Porzio due to a tiebreaker, with Ford having more misses. Because she made the at-large state qualifier mark, Ford came away with a state berth. Last season, Ford also placed second at sections.

The CIF State Championships is in Clovis, Calif., this Friday and Saturday.

In the 100M,. freshman Ajha Dennis of Mount Shasta had a strong showing at sections, placing fourth with a time of 13.13 seconds.

The Etna 4x400 relay team, consisting of team members Nova Brandon, Brooke Smiley, Cassidy Gilmore, and Harli Gomes was seventh with a time of 5:27.73. Gomes, a freshman, was sixth in the 800 meters with a PR time of 2:29.35. Yreka senior Kylie Goodrich was 10th with a PR time of 2:29.35. Gomes finished seventh in the 1600 meters with a time of 5:32.09. Downey, a sophomore at EHS, was 12th in the 3200 meters with a PR time of 12:54.36.

In the boys events, junior Alexis Ramirez of Mount Shasta set a PR time of 4:34.24 to place third in the 1600 meters. Teammate Drew Hering was fifth with a PR mark of 4:38.35, while Yreka junior Elijah Higelin placed 12th with a time of 4:55.46. Junior Malachy Bryan of Mount Shasta came in second in the pole vault with an attempt of 12.6 feet.

Sophomore Riley Ratkoviak of Etna set a PR mark of 24.10 seconds in the 200-meter dash to finish in seventh. Hering finished 11th in the 800 meters with a time of 2:08.03. Ramirez was eighth in the 3200 meters with a time of 10:08.44.