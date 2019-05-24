Music by the Mountain is a local non-profit organization committed to bringing extraordinary classical musicians to the Mount Shasta community and providing educational outreach for children and students of all ages.

Music by the Mountain presents pianist Grisha Krivchenia on June 2 at 4 p.m. at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Mount Shasta.

Krivchenia was born in Marietta, Ohio and completed his piano and composition studies at the Oberlin Conservatory after attending the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. He performs around the world and has premiered his original compositions in Los Angeles, Bucharest, and Cortona, Italy. He claims to take a special interest in using his music/art to amplify voices that might otherwise go unheard. Examples include composing music in collaboration with Hospice patients, and a “song cycle” based on interviews with Syrian refugees living in Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey.

Krivchenia’s 2019 Spring Tour began May 8 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he divides his time between there and the Seattle, Washington area. He will be performing in Vail, Colorado; Salt Lake City, Utah; and San Francisco before arriving in Mount Shasta for his June 2 performance. He will finish his tour with shows in Portland, Ore. and Seattle, Wash. His program includes works by Chopin, Schubert, Mendelssohn, and Scarlatti, as well as some of his original works. More information and recordings may be found at http://grishakrivchenia.com.

Music by the Mountain requests a suggested $20 donation at the door. Note that if patrons cannot afford a $20 donation that they can give whatever they would like. No one will be turned away.

