As of midnight Friday, marijuana sales in unincorporated Kern County have been banned and all pot shops must be closed in order to comply with the law. The ban was set by the Kern County Board of Supervisors and the Kern County Planning and Natural Resources Department will reportedly make random checks to ensure the dispensaries have closed down.

This leaves Arvin and California City as options allowing marijuana sales within city limits in Kern County. And California City, meanwhile, is preparing to provide cannabis deliveries to Kern County and surrounding areas.

The Daily Independent questions the wisdom of this somewhat draconian restriction.

First of all, recreational and medical use of marijuana is legal throughout California – however much certain groups may dislike this fact.

Secondly, the medical and therapeutic benefits of cannabis are widely acknowledged. More to the point, it seems particularly useful in helping with chronic pain along with a myriad of other issues.

With opioid overdoses at epidemic levels, it seems government should do what it can to make safer forms of pain management easier rather than more difficult to obtain. Asking patients, particularly seniors, to drive longer distances to obtain legal, helpful pain relief seems not only draconian but cruel.

And there is a third argument against the ban. Outlawing things can lead to a dangerous black market, particularly when the substances in question are in the gray-area category to begin with. Think about prohibition. How did that work out? Cannabis is already a cash business due to federal banking restrictions, and this reportedly increases the risk of robbery and theft. Just picture how much crime will be invited in if we suddenly have a string of illegal cannabis dispensaries dotting Kern County.

Finally, the suggested penalties are probably not stiff enough to deter everyone. According to Kern County Planning and Natural Resources Department Director Lorelei Oviatt, those businesses who violate the ban could face a $1,000 misdemeanor fine and possible imprisonment for up to six months.

Will this serve as a deterrent, or just lead to more black market activity in a more dangerous milieu?

The Daily Independent suggests that people begin to accept that marijuana, particularly medicinal marijuana, is here to stay. The solution lies in regulating, controlling, and – yes – TAXING the new industry instead of trying to drive it away.