David Steele scored another impressive victory in the 32 lap Mike Caveye Memorial Mini Stock Blowout race Saturday night at the Siskiyou Golden Speedway.

Steele is the 2015 Yreka champion and reigning champ in Medford. This was his fifth win in the last six years in this big race.

Steele battled three-time reigning champion Marilyn Yawnick, Mike Whitaker and point leader Terry Kendrick early on before getting the lead. Once Steele was out in front, he would not relinquish the lead. As he brought it home to victory, Medford star Ashtin Hedges came from the fourth row to eventually take second from Terry Kendrick. Kendrick settled for third, followed by Whitaker, Yawnick, Michael Kendrick, Michael McLeod, Terry Alford Sr, Terry Alford and Darek Alfred. Steele and Whitaker won their respective eight lap heat races, and Steele took advantage of a rare qualifying opportunity to set the fast time of 17.848.

Isaac Sanders won a thrilling late race battle with Ethan Killingsworth for the 20 lap IMCA Sport Modified feature win. A lap seven caution flag eliminated recent Medford winner Matt Sanders as championship contender Killingsworth held the lead.

Steven Sanders, Ryder Boswell and Isaac Sanders had a good battle going for second when the race continued. Eventually, Isaac Sanders managed to get past Boswell and would also overtake Steven Sanders for second. On the last lap, Isaac Sanders made his winning move around Killingsworth for the well earned victory. Killingsworth settled for second, followed by Stephen Sanders, Ryder Boswell, Colt Boswell, Sean Hulsey, Chad Wormington, Gary Foster, Matt Rue and Matt Sanders. Matt Sanders and Killingsworth won the two eight lap heat races.

Dr. Scott Lenz won his third-straight 20 lap Calculated Comfort Outlaw Pro Stock Main Event. Lenz and fellow heat race winner James Flowers found themselves lined up in the third row for the feature. Outside front row starter Scott Flowers led the early laps, but eventually he would be overtaken by the flying Lenz. As Lenz went on to victory, Scott Flowers held off his son James Flowers for the second place finish. Bryan Hammond finished fourth, followed by Fred LaPlant Jr, Jeff Hudson, Colby Hammond, Dustin Knight, Matt Harlow and Ginny Flowers.

This weekend is an exciting double-header at the speedway. On Saturday night, the IMCA Sport Modifieds will be running the annual Bo Hittson Memorial race with the Mini Stocks in support. On Saturday night, the IMCA Modifieds will run the 38 lap John Arnberg Memorial. The track will also have the first-ever visit of The Iron Giant Street Stock Series along with the IMCA Sport Modifieds.

For further information, go to www.siskiyougoldenspeedway.com.