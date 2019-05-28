Denny Bar offers select craft cocktails with distilled spirits created in house. The brewery offers regular tours and tastings of their wares. People from all over Siskiyou County have traveled to Etna to taste their vodka, gin, and chocolate liqueur.

Denny Bar distillery and restaurant is a rare find in a town like Etna; mainly because there are only about five or six businesses like it in California.

California has been slow in allowing businesses like this, where patrons can tour the facilities, see a alcohol being made, and then buy and sample spirits onsite.

As a part of the Siskiyou Science Festival, distillers Cole Laustalot and Sparrow Tang were on hand for the tour and to discuss the art of fermentation, which is an integral part of the process when it comes to making alcohol.

Laustalot and Tang focused on bourbon and whiskey during the tour, and also brought attention to their spirits which are currently on the market.

“We’re more like mad scientists, and the new kids on the block in ways of grain distillation,” said Tang.

Grain, water and yeast are necessary to achieve fermentation, they explained. Denny Bar uses a variety of grains, including native wild grains when fermenting. Grains are then ground finely to release starches that can be easily converted into sugars.

“Grains need to be ground for the best, most appropriate results,” Tang explained. Water needs to be at a level PH and have an appropriate mineral content to get the best results.

There are a lot of outside and internal factors that can affect the added yeast, Tang said. Temperature is also an important factor when it comes to proper fermentation. The warmer something is, the more likely it is to ferment quickly, and with best results.

In order to regulate temperatures necessary year round, vents from the restaurant tare pumped into the distillery to keep an ambient temperature.

“There’s always a give and take with how far you can push your fermentation,” Tang said.

Distillers were asked about the impending release of their bourbon, which has been aging for one of two years required.

Bourbon is the only spirit that Denny Bar makes which has federal requirements for sale.

Bourbon must be barrel aged in a new American oak barrel, and must be aged for at least two years before it can be sold.

“It takes a full week to make a barrel of bourbon,” said Laustalot.

When asked about the necessary process and specifics, it was revealed that in order to fulfill the criteria, they must send in monthly reports to the federal government for tax reasons, among other things.

At the end of the tour, all participants were invited to try the different styles of gin, vodka and the unfinished bourbon – and judge the “magic of science” for themselves.