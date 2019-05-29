We all read or heard about the president’s encounter with Speaker Pelosi and Senate Leader Chuck Schumer at the White House in an effort to pass an infrastructure bill. The group met weeks earlier as the Democrats prepared an infrastructure proposal and asked the president to review the associated costs and determine how the bill would be funded.

The president made it clear that he is not interested in working on any bi-partisan legislation until the Democrats stop with the investigation process. According to sources at the New York Times, the Republican controlled senate under Mitch McConnell would never support a costly “Infrastructure Bill” and Trump knows it.

The Democrats have suggested reducing the enormous tax cuts given to the wealthy to fund the infrastructure bill but it’s not likely that Republicans in Congress would ever support such a program. If this is the case, the recent encounter at the White House was an act by Trump designed to deceive and to punish the American people by depriving them of an infrastructure program which would create millions of jobs and improve our economy.

Contrary to Trump’s position, history shows us that the investigative oversight process can work concurrently with the passing of legislation.

John Swanson

Hornbrook