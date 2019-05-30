American Legion Cheula Post 92 held a Memorial Day ceremony at the McCloud Cemetery with Commander of Ceremony Chuck D’Guia addressing the crowd of McCloud locals who came together to give homage to those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

Memorial Day in McCloud, like all patriotic days, is commemorated wholeheartedly with displays of the American flag adorning every flagpole on every street throughout town.

During the hour long ceremony, the Legion Chapman Bill Jett offered a prayer and a benediction over the fallen, Kathleen Gardner from the Legion Auxiliary presented the wreath, Sargent Sheriff Deputy Louis Mero announced the McCloud veteran roll call while Commander Rod Ives acknowledged each name with the ringing of the bell, and Mary Beth Shrader sang America the Beautiful at the opening and God Bless America of the closing of the ceremony while Laural Bringle accompanied on the keyboard.

The Honor Guard Firing Squad that was represented by Ken Benham, Jim Langum, Bob Tessmer, Steve Manning and Skip Skippin gave a three-gun salute and Steve Manning played taps on the bugle.

Commander D’Guia said that nearly one million men and women in the armed forces have sacrificed their lives while defending American. He spoke of specific servicemen who rose above the call of duty and for us to be there for their families. “Americans must remember that freedom isn’t free. In fact, it’s only possible because of our fallen heroes have paid its high price which enables us to have ceremonies and observances like this in towns across this great country,” he said.

Memorial Day was recognized as a holiday by federal law in 1967.