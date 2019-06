More studies planned. Skeletal remains still unidentified

An autopsy on human remains found near Lost Hills on May 26 did not reveal a cause of death and more studies are planned, the Kern County Sheriff-Coroner said.

The remains are still unidentified as coroner's investigators continue their investigation.

The skeletal remains were found in the area of Weiser Road and Lost Hills Road about 1:30 p.m. by passers-by.