It was standing room only when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) spoke at the SpringHill Suites on Tuesday at a special event co-sponsored by the Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce and the Exchange Club.

As attendees quietly helped themselves to the buffet, McCarthy took advantage of most of the hour-and-a-half time period to update the riveted crowd on what's new at the nation's capital — and to chat about President Donald Trump.

“Do you want me to tell you stories about the President?” McCarthy asked at one point with a laugh.

McCarthy, who is widely reputed to be one of Trump's closest associates, maintained that the President is actually an informal, considerate guy who doesn't always get a fair shake when people talk about him.

“I don't think it’s portrayed in the public, really, his personality,” he said about Trump.

McCarthy said Trump has an “unbelievable” work ethic. “I don't think he needs much sleep because he will call me at all hours of the day.”

He described the President as attentive and down to earth.

“He's been in the development and hotel business,” McCarthy said. “If he was [at the SpringHill Suites] he would care about your food and how you were [being served].”

McCarthy acknowledged with another laugh that, Trump “has a different style, which we've all known before he ever got elected President. He's a New Yorker; kind of in your face.”

McCarthy told a story about how Trump called him to check-in before his most recent State of the Union Address, asking for advice on how to craft his speech.

“He always likes to get a lot of input from people, so he's always asking questions,” McCarthy explained.

The following day the two touched base on the phone again.

“The next morning the phone rings really early and it’s the President,” McCarthy said, “and he goes 'well how'd you think I did?' He knew he did well, that's why he called so early.”

McCarthy said he had the TV on and noted that the report said something like, “72 percent of the country approved of Trump's speech.”

“He goes, 'I thought it was 79 percent!” McCarthy recalled with a laugh.

On a more serious note, he praised Trump for his “amazing” ability to “work on both sides” and noted that in his opinion many Democrats were prevented from working with the President because of party loyalties.

“I would say from the Democrats, their base won't allow them to. Even though [Trump] doesn't have a problem working with people from all sides,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy also described Trump as a gracious host, showing people around on Air Force One, including touring areas not usually accessible.

“I wish people would see this part of him,” McCarthy said of Trump. “All the other Presidents have never walked us into [the communications area]. He takes us all the way into the bedroom. The way he views it is, 'It's not my plane. It's all of our plane.'”

McCarthy said during a visit to California in the Paradise Fire aftermath the President was friendly and gracious to Governor Jerry Brown and then-Governor-elect Gavin Newsom.

McCarthy also weighed in on political issues and took questions from the enthusiastic crowd.

'Whisky is for drinking, water is for fighting'

In response to a question about water, McCarthy said that he might debate the idea that California does not have enough water.

“California has enough water,” McCarthy said. “The question is what do they do with it.”

He noted the greater than average snowpack and added that “The majority of our water goes out to the ocean.”

He said he has been working on the pumping that water instead of letting it go to the ocean.

“The greatest return on investment is to raise some of the dams like Shasta,” he said. “You already have a dam that if you raise it a few feet you can store a great deal of water … when you are in a bad year you are going to pump a little bit more, but when the water is in a good year you are going to replenish that. You are going to have to store water for the bad years because the bad years will come.”

McCarthy added, “We tried to make a pipeline, that's been a challenge. We have tried to get more storage, that's been a challenge. But in the federal government, we have actually passed legislation where we can raise Shasta. Lots of times our own state fights us, which is kind of ironic.

“If you go back to the old saying in California, 'whiskey is for drinking water is for fighting.' it's kind of been that argument. We have made progress under the new administration with the ability to pump more water.”

On China Lake: 'You cannot do what we do here'

McCarthy spoke enthusiastically about China Lake.

“I feel very positive about this base and the work for F35 is coming,” he said. “When that happens … we've got to get the runway. I feel good about where we are on that this year moving forward on that.”

He added that development on the base would require more construction locally.

“You don't have much building going on here and you need to. You've got to worry about the infrastructure especially if you want to maintain growth on the base.”

He later added that “I firmly believe that base is going to continue to grow, as I travel the country and look at all the others. You cannot do what we do here. When you look at the next generations we are going to be competing in, it's more important than ever before. I want to be able to protect the areas too and also have the infrastructure for it, and one of the infrastructure needs you need especially with a workforce is to have housing.”

McCarthy described himself as “very concerned” with current state actions on housing, noting that in his opinion regional flexibility is key when planning for affordable housing.

He also talked about efforts to have geothermal energy profits remain local and gave a special thanks to the “brainpower” of former base leaders Scott O'Neil and Dave Janiec.

McCarthy also answered rumors that Trump might some-day visit China Lake.

“I think there is a chance the President can come out here. I talk to him about it quite often,” he said.

McCarthy, who was one of many urging Trump to consider bringing the Space Force to the local area, said he thinks a greater focus on space is crucial. He added again, “I think Kern County would have a lot of potential[s] to do this type of work.”

I have watched the country be too divided'

In addition to offering his thoughts on international issues, McCarthy also spoke eloquently on what he described as an unfortunate divide in Congress and the country as a whole.

“The biggest difference I see dividing people is some people have never gotten over the last election and have never accepted the last election,” he said. “I am not picking sides, I am just telling you what I see.”

At another point, McCarthy commented that, “I have watched the country be too divided,” he said. “Regardless of where we sit philosophically, I have lost friends because President Trump won. I have friends who are angry if I have to go sit down and meet with Nancy Pelosi. That is not a good place for us as a country.”

He added, “I can disagree with somebody but it doesn't have to be disagreeable.”