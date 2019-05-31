“Traps of the Trafficker,” a training specifically designed for teens and those who care for them, will be provided by internationally award-winning trainer, Deena Graves.

First 5 Siskiyou Children and Families Commission, in partnership with Siskiyou Health and Human Services and Siskiyou County Probation, are offering a free training on prevention of child sexual trafficking this Friday, May 31.

Graves will educate, coach, and equip youth and adults who work and care for them with tools, facts, and real life stories about traps and lures of traffickers, according to a press release about the workshop. Strategies will be shared about empowering youth to stay safe.

Deana Graves, Founder of Traffick911 and Director and of M3 Transformations, uses her expertise to give a voice to children whose voice and hope have been stripped away by those preying upon them for their own pleasure and profit. She has received national recognition for her copyrighted Traps of a Trafficker youth prevention and identification program and it has handed child sex traffickers multiple felony arrests and convictions.

The training will be held Friday, May 31, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Siskiyou County Probation (Charlie’s Place), 269 Sharps Road in Yreka. Dinner and child care will be provided. There is no cost to attend this presentation; register at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/May31TRAPS .

For questions or to register by phone, call (530) 918-7222.