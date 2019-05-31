Yreka Rotary President Patty Grantham served as master of ceremonies. In addition to the nearly 100 students seated onstage – a handful were unable to attend the event – nearly 30 others took the stage one at a time to present special scholarships and awards from area businesses, clubs and foundations.

The Yreka Community Theater was packed to the gills on Thursday, May 23, for the 58th Annual Top 100 Honor Program, which celebrates Yreka High School’s top ranking students. The program is put on by Montague and Yreka Rotary Clubs and United Scholarships, Inc.

Yreka Rotary President Patty Grantham served as master of ceremonies. In addition to the nearly 100 students seated onstage – a handful were unable to attend the event – nearly 30 others took the stage one at a time to present special scholarships and awards from area businesses, clubs and foundations.

Dr. Doug Langford, United Scholarships, Inc. President, presented the USI awards. During the ceremony, United Scholarships, Inc. also presented engraved Hydro Flasks to the Top 10 present of the YHS Class of 2019. Those students were: Trinity Apodaca, Kassidy Cha, Cale Cool, Miguel Cota, Anna Freudenburg, Autumn Giannini, Lisa Hall, Abigail Johnson, Mayra Kwasnikow, Westin Namanny, Courtney Quirmbach, Madison Restine, Maya Swenson, Jaci Truttman and LeAsa Whitaker-Lindstrand.

In the 2018/2019 school year, United Scholarships, Inc. awarded $114,000 to the Class of 2019.

YUHSD alumni students received $84,000. Since the inception of United Scholarships, Inc. in 1964, $3,638,800 has been awarded through the granting of 2930 scholarships.

At Top 100 on May 23, United Scholarships, Inc. awarded the following scholarships:

• Andrew Aguirre: Gene and Bernice Keefer Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Kylie Goodrich: Elsie & Jess DeAvilla Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Kaitlyn Riggins: La Jean & Joe Correia Scholarship, USI grant

• Courtney Casson: Gene and Bernice Keefer Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Catherine Downey: Gene and Bernice Keefer Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Sadie O’Brion: Virginia May Girard Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Courtney Quirmbach: Judge and Anna McAdams Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Sophia Gliatto: Zach Martin Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Samantha Brown: Homer & Emily Atchley Scholarship, USI grant

• Bethany Lopez: Barbara Collier Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Jazmin Ochoa: Domenic & Joan Favero Scholarship, USI grant

• Clara Graham: Gene and Bernice Keefer Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Kelsey Tandy: Vera Clement Scholarship, USI grant

• Kaitlyn Haas: Carol Crebbin Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Jennifer Augusto: Louis & Mabel Wacker Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Morgan Collins: James & Mary Alton Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Megan Hogan: Gene and Bernice Keefer Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Mary Kimball: Al & Helen Crebbin Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Emily Wyatt: Roy & Julianna Townley Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Ariah Tanner: Rickford Fisher Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Autumn Giannini: Bill Milne Jr. Memorial Scholarship, Mick Young Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Abigail Johnson: Martha Lukes Allyn Memorial Scholarship, Brian Miller Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Hollie Eagan: Louie Smittendorf Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Jarrett Gaither: Harry Edson Bryan Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Chaney Tidwell: Jiggs and Betty Kuck Memorial Scholarship, Jess R. Grisham Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Westin Namanny: Rodney Gregg Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Dallas Jones: Gene and Bernice Keefer Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Ashley Fisher: Edgar J. & Helen Foss Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Kassidy Cha: Cheryl Ames Bastow Memorial, USI grant

• Ashley Heilmann: Mildred & Bud Long Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Kaydin Sarti: John Collier Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Andrew Reed: Dr. Don and Dorothy Meamber Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Mayra Kwasnikow: Larry Bacon Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Lisa Hall: Stanley Lawerance Cramer Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Anna Freudenburg: Larry Perry Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Dusti Luiz: Gene and Bernice Keefer Memorial Scholarship, Chris Lopez Memorial Scholarship

• Trinity Apodaca: Susan Kuck Marvin Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Olivia Rose: Reid Howell Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Erin Gaither: Sally Andrews Memorial Scholarship, Mary Ellen McLean Bryan Scholarship, USI grant

• Garrett Leach: Don and Christine Reed Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Isabelle Hale: Nancy Newton-Meiners Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Paul Brummett: Stan Coatney Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Marco Luquin: Howard and Velma Trivelpiece Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Mackenzie Rosa: Gene and Bernice Keefer Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Callie Curry: Frances K. Truttman Trinca Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Blakeley Hittson: Siskiyou County Cattlemen’s Association Scholarship, USI grant

• Harley Woolstenhulme: Dr. Doug Lawson Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Felicia Trejo: John Foster Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Taylor Friden: Harry and Florence Friedman Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Miles Charter: Orsola Silva Scholarship, USI grant

• Jaci Truttman: Frances K. Truttman Trinca Memorial Scholarship, Grenada Community Club Scholarship, USI grant

• Bree’Anna Floyd: Gene and Bernice Keefer Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• LeAsa Whitaker-Lindstrand: Dr. Douglas and Cheryl Langford Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Delaney Whipple: Harold Ellis Foster Memorial Scholarship, Kerri Solus Casey Ag Accounting

• Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Maryssa Rodriguez: Daniel Hunt Girdner, Jr. Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Margeret Henson: Gene and Bernice Keefer Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Madisyn Bryan: Bernice Elleard Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Miguel Cota: Teresa Stidham Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Greyson Morrison: Gene and Bernice Keefer Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Madison Restine: Robert W. & Elaine G. Neill Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Lena Fogle: Billy Mittan Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Brandon Quigley: Andrew Pimentel Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Isabel Greenman: Mick Grensted Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Maya Swenson: Mary Kearns-White Memorial Scholarship, USI grant

• Erika Salvador: Gene and Bernice Keefer Memorial Scholarship, USI grant