The commission allocated more than $402 million for 74 State Highway Operation and Protection Program projects throughout California, including $320.2 million for 29 fix-it-first projects funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

Bridges on Interstate 5 at the Sims Road Undercrossing in Shasta County and the Crag View Drive Undercrossing in Shasta and Siskiyou counties will be replaced thanks to a $24.8 million project using funding from the California Transportation Commission.

“Almost half of the SB 1 funded projects in this round of allocations are bridge projects,” said Caltrans Director Laurie Berman. “Caltrans is committed to repairing and replacing more than 500 bridges by 2027 to extend their service life.”

The SB 1 funded projects will improve more than 60 bridges and 244 lane miles of pavement, upgrade 608 congestion reducing devices, and repair eight culverts to prevent flooding on highways.

After a year full of storms, flooding and wildfires, the CTC also approved Resolution G-19-09, which will increase the SHOPP Major Damage Restoration Reservation by an additional $100 million to meet the current level of emergency contracts being received. The increase will change the reservation fund from $540 million to $640 million for the fiscal year 2018-2019. To date, Caltrans has 179 emergency contracts totaling more than $625 million, and there are still 26 pending emergency contacts that amount to more than $80 million. The work done under these contracts are focused on reopening the roads and other facilities as safely and quickly as possible.

Other SB 1 funding included nearly $17.5 million for the Trade Corridor Enhancement Program, which is dedicated to projects that will improve truck corridors, border access, the freight rail systems, the capacity and efficiency of ports, and highways to better handle and move freight.

More than $5.3 million of SB 1 funding was also allocated to the Local Partnership Program to help match investments that local communities have made in their region through voter-approved transportation tax measures.

In addition, the CTC approved an allocation of more than $11.3 million in SB 1 funds for 12 locally administered Active Transportation Program projects, which range from improving sidewalks and bicycle lanes to creating safer routes to school for children who ride their bicycles or walk to school.

For a complete list of the ATP, LPP, and SHOPP projects allocated funds, among other items from the May meeting visit: http://catc.ca.gov/meetings/2019/2019-05/Yellows/Revised_Complete_Book(1452).pdf.

SHOPP is the state highway system’s "fix-it-first" program that funds safety improvements, emergency repairs, highway preservation and operational highway upgrades. A significant portion of the funding for this program comes from SB 1.

Since SB 1 was signed into law April 2017, Caltrans has repaired or replaced 109 bridges and paved more than 1,300 lane miles of the state highway system.

SB 1 invests approximately $5.4 billion per year to fix roads, freeways and bridges in communities across California as well as strategically investing in transit. These funds are split equally between state and local projects and will allow Caltrans to fix more than 17,000 lane miles of pavement, 500 bridges and 55,000 culverts on the state highway system by 2027.

