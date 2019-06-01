Those who gathered at the Living Memorial Sculpture Garden Sunday afternoon did just that. Keynote speaker Jon Lopey spoke about the ultimate sacrifice of Siskiyou County natives, including Happy Camp’s Sergeant First Class William Milton Wood, Jr., who was killed in action in Vietnam in 1966.

Although some people celebrate Memorial Day and Veterans Day as simply a day off of school or work, the holidays have a much deeper meaning. While both recognize members of the military, Veterans Day celebrates the service of all US veterans. Memorial Day specifically honors those who have died while in military service.

Those who gathered at the Living Memorial Sculpture Garden Sunday afternoon did just that. Keynote speaker Jon Lopey spoke about the ultimate sacrifice of Siskiyou County natives, including Happy Camp’s Sergeant First Class William Milton Wood, Jr., who was killed in action in Vietnam in 1966.

The ceremony, which featured clear skies despite rain before and after the 2 p.m. event, also included the dedication of 28 new names on the Hot LZ Wall, which honors veterans, both living and dead, who have been honorably discharged, as well as two names to the Gene Breceda Sponsor Wall.

The Jefferson Bagpipe Band played musical selections including “Amazing Grace” and Golden Eagle Charter School student Heaven Baker sang a perfectly pitched National Anthem, as well as the first two verses of “America the Beautiful.”

The Marine Corps League provided a gun salute and John Kessler played Taps. The invocation and benediction was given by Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Chaplain Pastor Jim Jacobsen.

Master of Ceremonies Robert Menzies introduced Lopey as someone who joined the Marine Corps on his 18th birthday during the Vietnam War. Lopey finished his military career as a colonel in the National Guard. He was a law enforcement officer with the California Highway Patrol for many years before being elected as Siskiyou County Sheriff and founding the Jon Lopey Foundation.

Lopey said his father was a World War II and Korean War Navy veteran. Three of his uncles fought in the war; his uncle Stan was at Schofield Barracks during the Pearl Harbor attack and later served in Patton’s Third Army as a Master Sergeant. His uncle Roy was a Navy gunner at the Battle of Leyte Gulf in the Philippines when MacArthur returned to that location. His uncle Bill also fought in the Philippines and was killed.

Lopey’s twin brother was an Army paratrooper and his mother was a civilian worker for the Air Force for 43 years.

Lopey illustrated the courage of those who gave their lives in military service by speaking about Wood, who enlisted in the US Army in December of 1957 and made it his lifetime career. His first tour of duty in Vietnam was in 1964 and on April 5, 1965 he started his second tour.

“At An Lac on February 14, 1966, while on a special hand picked mission called the Delta Project, knowing full well its extreme risks, he and others in that ultra-elite group gave up their lives, that others might live in what we commonly call ‘our way of life,’” Lopey said of Wood.

When he died, Wood left behind a wife and five children. Margene accepted on his behalf the second highest award for heroism, the Distinguished Service Cross in February 1966. He also received the Air Medal and two Purple Hearts.

“Fighting men and women from small towns and counties like Siskiyou often make the best fighting men and women because of our faith, schools, parents, families, upbringings and outdoor experiences,” Lopey said.

The dedication of new names to the Hot LZ Wall were carefully read aloud by Menzies, Suzanne Breceda and Nancy Wallace. They include: SGT Alexzander M. Joling, USMC Global War on Terrorism; PVT John A. Benaglio, USA; SSGT Paul S. Patrick, USAF; CPT Henry Reverman, Jr., USAAC WWII; SP4 Frederick A. Dirksen, USA VN; CPL Harlow L. Williams, Jr., USMC VN; LTJG Harrell Douglas Mooers, Jr., USNR Korea; E1 Randy Lee Perkins, USN; SR Norman E. Duckworth, USNR; SGT Clarence W. Goodwin, USA Korea; A1C William F. Cady, USAF; SP4 Ralph H. Shewmaker, USA; PFC George L. Martinez, USA WWII; SP5 Gary F. Coy, USA VN; LT Richard L. Withington, USN WWII; SC1 Jason C. Lowry, USN OEF, GWOT; SN William H. Brickell, Jr., USN VN; SSGT Minor W. Cross, USA WWII; TSGT Rudolph O. Niemeyer, USA WWII; Joseph G. Ridlen, USA SAW; AOM1C Joseph G. Ridlen, Jr., USN WWII; ET1 Joseph G. Ridlen, III, USN VN; MM2 Michael J. Ridlen, USN VN; EN2 Craig A. Ridlen, USN VN; Thomas S. Ridlen, USN GWOT; MM3 James C. Ridlen, USN GWOT; SGT Tom Carter, USA VN; BM3 Irvin S. Ziegman, USN VN.

Added to the Victor (Gene) Breceda Sponsor Wall were Bill Duckworth (lifetime member) and Thomas Moore (lifetime member).

The Living Memorial Sculpture Garden is a 136-acre art installation and war memorial along Highway 97. Created in 1988 by a dedicated group of veterans, the site is now maintained under an agreement with the USDA Forest Service.

The site includes the Hot LZ Memorial Wall, The Labryinth, and 10 sculptures by artist Dennis Smith. Ceremonies are held every Memorial Day and Veterans Day, when names are dedicated to the Hot LZ Wall.