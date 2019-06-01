Wow! Can you believe it is almost summer! Long, lazy days and breezy evenings…will put you in the mood for a classic family-friendly movie…every week during the summer. Starting Wednesday, June 5, and continuing through August 7, the seventh Annual “Summer of Movie Magic” will screen 10 classic films EVERY Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Historic USO Building. Available now, in the lobby, are new film schedules with striking art work by my friend, local artist, Greg Gilbert. (He will also be creating some awesome new poster work for the series, that you may see around town!)

This exciting series continues to be sponsored by the “cream of the crop” of local businesses and organizations, helping us to renew the costly exhibition license necessary for these film presentations. A big HSUMD “Thanks! to: Baxendale’s, Cathy Kline’s Floral Accents, Center Pharmacy--a Service of Ridgecrest Regional Hospital, Cordell Construction Co., Cosner-Neipp Computing, Dana Lyons- Best Realty, Kathy Walker's Window Tinting, The Maturango Museum, The Museum of Western Film History—Lone Pine, Red Rock Books, Ridgecrest Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Ridgecrest Cinemas, Ridge Writers, Roaming Dog Kitchen, Romancing the West, Tender Cuts Meats, S & M Coins and Collectibles, and Warren’s Automotive.

We start the series off this Wednesday, June 5 at 7 p.m. with a Disney/Pixar hit from 2001 about an energy-producing factory that manufactures power by scaring children! Now, that has got to be interesting! Billy Crystal, John Goodman and Steve Buscemi provide the voices for the various wacky characters in this animated fantasy.

Included in the wide variety of films to be presented in this series, a very special western movie classic will be screened on July 3…just before the holiday weekend. James Stewart, Henry Fonda, John Wayne, Debbie Reynolds, Carroll Baker, George Peppard, Gregory Peck, and Richard Widmark are among the many screen icons starring in this legendary Cinerama presentation. We are proud to offer an evening of great food and entertainment…and some surprises! Please mark your calendars and join us if you are in town.

All of the films will screen on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Our thrifty Snack Bar opens up at 6:30 p.m. with a wide variety of taste-tempting treats including: our Giant "Crumville" Hot Dog plate, the "Coso Queso" 4-cheese Pizza, frosty ice cream cups (FREE to all kids under 18) handmade sodas from the Indian Wells Brewing Co., bottled water, hot popcorn, assorted bagged and boxed candies, chips, and bottomless coffee--all very affordable!

So...now you know where to find the greatest in filmed entertainment every Wednesday evening starting June 5.

“See YOU at the Movies...every week...all summer long!

