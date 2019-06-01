Congressman Kevin McCarthy had some solid words of advice for civic leaders when he visited Ridgecrest earlier this week.

It concerned city growth: get your infrastructure house in order and get your quality of life issues solved. That’s paramount to the success of China Lake.

With that comes the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and the need for a new runway on base. The Navy will take care of that issue. What about the city?

Will the city be one of “yes” or “no” when it comes to future enhancements and the necessary funding?

If the last tax effort is any indication city residents are of the mindset “No more taxes.”

So how does the city grow and lure new residents? That’s what it is all about. The WingStops, Panera Bread and other fast casuals are not the answer. They will open and other local eateries will close. There is no gain here.

Holiday Inn Express and Town Suites by Marriott are both a go. Both are nice, new all-indoor access hotels which meet government specs. They come and two or three others motels go out of business. No gain here.

It is not that the city fathers have not thrown money up in the air in hopes of luring a big catch. Think about Front Porch, think about Matrix, think about Pertexa, think about Monarch, and so on and so on. Dollars put up to fast start businesses — all with no return on the dollar.

If city staff thinks it will be the Almighty Sales Tax Dollar that brings the revenue to the city to beef up quality of life and infrastructure and to make the city solvent again they need to look in the “mirror of past results.”

Sitting around a table, having a cup of java with some fellow businessmen one person brought up what could be the future of Ridgecrest — a city that dissolves and becomes a county island in the middle of the desert.

That was a bold statement, but maybe not farfetched. Let’s hope not.

But it is obvious the clock is ticking on infrastructure and quality of life issues. It’s time for some bold and thoughtful action by the city council. The next budget cycle could be telling.

— John Watkins is the publisher of the Daily Independent. Email him at jwatkins@ridgecrestca.com.

