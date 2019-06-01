The SCRC partners with many other local organizations to assist citizens, including First 5 Siskiyou, Behavioral Health, the Homeless Coalition, Siskiyou Media Council, law enforcement and others.

The Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors voted on May 21 to contribute $4,000 to each of the county’s resource centers. The vote followed a presentation by the Siskiyou Community Resource Collaborative.

Siskiyou Community Resource Collaborative Director Michelle O’Gorman made the presentation along with two members of the collaborative’s board of directors – Ed Pecis and Bruce Deutsch.

The Siskiyou Community Resource Collaborative was formed in January of 2018 with the unification of five local community resource centers in Montague, Yreka, Weed, Mount Shasta and Dunsmuir.

The mission of the SCRC is to develop a collaborative network of services and supports that strengthen the ability of children, youth, adults and families to live healthy and productive lives, which builds their capacity to contribute to the well-being of themselves, their families and community.

Pecis told the board, “We do what we can to build and enhance families,” noting that healthy families equate to a healthy community. Programs offered to that end include a toddler playground, after school tutors, job training, free car seats, cooking classes, literacy nights, relapse prevention, parenting classes, healthy child development, family game nights and a whole host of others.

The resource centers also offer mental health services, senior services and support for veterans. Senior services include Medicare support, senior lunches, knitting and general senior information and assistance.

The SCRC partners with the Siskiyou County Veterans Service Agency to offer a twice monthly clinic for veterans and their families which provides information, advocacy and application assistance for benefits. The SCRC also assists with obtaining veterans’ relevant military records and decorations.

The SCRC partners with many other local organizations to assist citizens, including First 5 Siskiyou, Behavioral Health, the Homeless Coalition, Siskiyou Media Council, law enforcement and others.

Each of the supervisors recognized the importance of the work the SCRC provides. The council requested $10,000 in funding for its 2019/20 fiscal year but District 3 Supervisor Michael Kobseff made a motion to increase that amount by electing that each resource center in the county receive $4,000. That meant that the SCRC and the five resource centers under its umbrella would receive $20,000.

Four of the five supervisors voted in favor of Kobseff’s motion. District 4 Supervisor Lisa Nixon voted no, noting that while the resource centers’ work is vital, the board cut back substantially on its contributions to other local organizations earlier in the meeting.