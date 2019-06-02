The funds were generated by a cash and change drive held annually at Butteville.

The Butteville Elementary School’s Builder’s Club, under the auspices of Weed-Lake Shastina Kiwanis, presented a check of more than $2,900 to Kelly Coleman of Save the Rain last week.

The funds were generated by a cash and change drive held annually at Butteville.

Siskiyou Central Credit Union counted the change for the group. Once Save the Rain received the funds, Rotary International matched it four and a half times, so a donation of $15,000 was ultimately achieved.