Strong thunderstorm will impact the Cuyama Valley and Highqay 166

The National Weather Service in Oxnard has issued a flash flood warning for The Cuyama Valley.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management sent out a warning at 3 p.m. for a large thunderstorm that has already prompted severe thunderstorm and flash flood warning for the Carrizo Plain.

According to radar estimates, the storm has produced rainfall rates of up to 1.5 inches per hour over the Carrizo, according to the NWS.

It has also produced strong winds, hail and frequent lightning

The storm is drifting south and expected to impact the Cuyama Valley and Highway 166 between Cuyama and the Twitchell Reservoir east of Santa Maria.