Sunshine and spring weather have finally arrived. Even before the Memorial Day Weekend, Greyback Road over the mountain to Oregon’s Redwood Highway opened up. Thanks to all that helped and reported to those eagerly awaiting opening.

Greyback was open Wednesday, May 15, although snow next day slowed things down a bit! Unfortunately we traveled about 468 miles instead of the 188 it would have been if we had known it was open. It’s such a handy shortcut!

Speaking of going over Greyback Road, an accident was found by some Happy Camp travelers going over that road for the first time. It was near the Page Mountain Snow Park, a recreation facility we can’t enjoy much as it is usually snowed in from this side of the mountain. A special thank you to those who stopped when they saw unusual tracks on the other side of the mountain. They found a red Jeep over the side and down the embankment. Calling for emergency assistance, they had personnel on the scene to get the driver out of the vehicle. He hadn’t been able to climb up because of injuries and possible fractured femur, and had spent a very cold night in his vehicle.

Art Center season begins

The Klamath Siskiyou Art Center had a supper and concert on Thursday. Friday they had a display of art by the young folks of the community. Students from the Happy Camp Elementary School’s Drama Club put on “The Story of Florally” – their original play which came to life on the Klamath-Siskiyou Art Center’s Black Box Stage. A delicious meal was prepared by Carl Bauder. The event showcased Eliza Patterson’s kindergarten through eighth grade students. Thanks to all who came out and supported the kids of our community in a night of creative expression. Karen Derry said the art was really fun, and she loved seeing it all.

I was so disappointed to miss both events, being out of town and figuring transportation solutions for the coming days.

Memorial Day preparations

Kathy Toland and helpers were at the Cemetery at 10 a.m. Saturday morning to put flags on all of the veteran’s graves and flowers on all graves. They had flags and white crosses and red, white and blue flowers. Thank you Kathy and all those community members who joined in to help with Memorial Day preparations.

I really miss the days when we had the Cub Scouts or Boy Scouts helping out with flags and flowers. When we had American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars we had brief programs that were greatly appreciated for such occasions as Memorial Day.

Fire season

Fire season started last year on June 1, according to the word over the hill in Oregon. We may not start having fires for awhile (hopefully a long while, it would be nice to not have any locally this year!) but this is definitely the time to prepare. Our lawn mower has been in the shop being repaired and the lawn is looking like a meadow much too fast with all the rain interspersed with sun.

The difficulty pf being prepared for wildfire, or even landscaping a beautiful flowering years, is that it isn’t something you do all at once. You need to keep on keeping it up to date and clearing all brush that continually grows up, sometimes with great speed.

At the May Neighborhood Watch meeting, there was discussion of CAL FIRE’s efforts to visit and alert residents about things to do to make their homes more fire safe. Incidentally, the next Neighborhood Watch meeting is on June 10 and we will be preparing for the Fire Fair, which is planned for the following week.

Next weekend will be the Annual Spring Rummage Sale at the Seiad Valley Fire Hall. This huge rummage sale includes goodies from the whole community, as they always support their volunteer fire fighters enthusiastically. Call Annie Buma about dropping off items for the sale Wednesday or later in the week. Be sure to plan to “shop” next weekend, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Sunday, June 2, Franklin has asked for people across the nation to pray for President Trump and for the country we love.

Things are gearing up for summer, with the beginnings of Bigfoot Jamboree Committee meetings, Farmer’s Market vendor meetings, and similar planning. Perhaps you are busy planning a vacation, a family reunion or just “staycation” of camping or hiking in the great out of doors. After all, we do live in one of the most beautiful places of outdoor family fun and recreation!

Siskiyou Telephone Customer Appreciation day is June 12, which is always a fun picnic at the Happy Camp River Park.

Some of our wonderful young people are planning much further. Happy Camp High School graduation is on Friday, June 7. Graduates look forward to work, summer jobs, college or wherever their career plans will take them! An exciting adventure into the future awaits all of the graduating seniors.

If your group or organization is planning events or activities this summer, send me an email at Klamathviews@yahoo.com if you’d like me to share it with our readers. They’re the best readers in Siskiyou County, and we share so many goals looking to the future and in the coming days!

Judy Bushy lives along the wild and scenic Klamath River in the town of Happy Camp. Contact her at (530) 493-5248 or 530-493-2900; email her at klamathneighbors@yahoo.com; or PO Box 375, Happy Camp, CA 96039-0375.