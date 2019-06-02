The Easter season, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ lasts fifty days. Forty days after Easter is the Ascension. During those forty days Jesus did final teaching of his disciples, now called apostles, meaning ones who are sent. It is during this time that Jesus gave the command to "... go and make disciples of all nations (parts of the Bible are now in almost 3,000 languages), baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you." (Matthew 28:19-20).

Jesus ascended (went visibly back to heaven) at the end of forty days, his apostles watching. (Acts 1:1-8) His final instructions were that they were to be his witnesses. They would receive power to do this when the Holy Spirit was poured out on them. This happened ten days later on the day of Pentecost.

Not only do Christians today have the same task of sharing the good news of Jesus, but also the same power of the Holy Spirit to do so. And, we also are blessed by Jesus' words in Matthew 28:20, "And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age." The age will end when the Lord Jesus comes back! With the way things are going in the world, I believe it is close ... and I can hardly wait!