The US Department of Agriculture has planned the following times for commodities distribution in Siskiyou County.

These distributions provide shelf-stable staples to low income households to supplement their diet, perhaps freeing up some funds for other expenses, such as fresh vegetables, bills, etc. All USDA foods are domestically grown and are offered as one of the USDAs methods of supporting farmers. Residents must sign in to self-certify that they are a resident of the area where they are picking up food and that they meet the income guidelines for the program.

• June 20: Yreka. Located at Yreka Community Resource Center, 201 S. Broadway. 12 to 3 p.m.

• June 20: Etna. Located at Etna City Hall, 442 Main St, Etna. 2 to 4 p.m.

• June 20: Fort Jones. Located at Scott Valley Family Resource Center, 11920 Main Street, Fort Jones. 3 to 5 p.m.

• June 20: Gazelle. Located at 18425 Old Highway 99. 9:30 to 11 a.m.

• June 21: Happy Camp distribution. Located at Happy Camp Family Resource Center, 8 Parkway Road. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• June 26: Hornbrook. Located at Hornbrook Community Bible Church. 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

June 26: Big Springs. located at Mayten Fire Hall on A12. 12 to 2:30 p.m.

• June 27: Montague. Located at Methodist Church, 120 S. 12th Street, Montague. 9:30 to 11 a.m.

For a full list of distribution sites and dates, as well as income guidelines and downloadable alternative pick-up forms, visit www.gnservices.org/programs-and-services/usda-food-commodities.