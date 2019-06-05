City Manager Ron Strand got right to the point at the city's special budget workshop May 29.

“What we are presenting to you tonight is a balanced budget for your review and consideration,” he said.

General Fund Budget

According to Strand, the proposed Fiscal Year 2019-2020 general fund budget has $14,698,437 in total revenue. This, along with $1,154,000 in budgeted reserves and $1,496,944 in transfers totaling $17,349,381. Expenditures of $13,892,938 and $3,455,025 total $17,347,963 – for a revenue over expenditure total of $1,418.

Strand noted that the 2018-2109 estimated budget has an ending revenue over expenditure of $1,970,084, roughly $1.1 million of which is leftover funds from Measure V.

Of the roughly $17.3 million general fund budget, 44 percent goes to police services; 20 percent to interfund transfers (gas tax, RMRA and Measure V road projects); 12 percent to parks and recreation; 8 percent to finance and IT; 5 percent to community development; 4 percent to the city manager; 3 percent public works; 3 percent legislative; 1 percent fire protection services and zero percent to solid waste. The majority of general fund expenditure types (56 percent) goes to personnel.

Strand reported that the city has 142 positions budgeted, of these 123.28 are full-time equivalent positions. Total salaries and benefits budgeted for staff is nearly $13 million: $8.4 million for wages and just over $3 million for benefits, including retirement and PERS unfunded. The remainder goes toward taxes and workers comp.

The city is looking at employing an engineer and promoting four employees.

Measure V

Strand said the city is anticipating Measure V revenue of about $4.4 million for the coming year. This will be split into roughly $2.3 million to the police department, $169,621 to public works and roughly $2 million to streets. Another roughly $1 million from the reserves will also go to streets, he said.

Strand said there will be an estimated $456,000 in unallocated Measure V in Fiscal Year 2020, which would presumably be available for other projects.

Measure V funds 19 full-time employees in RPD, 0.3 FTE in public works, 4.54 FTE in the streets department for a total of 23.84.

Challenges

Challenges facing the city budget include bringing the self-insurance fund balance up from an estimated $1.3 million at the end of Fiscal Year 2019 to the $2.6 million marginal fund balance recommended by the city auditor.

Another issue is cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increases. According to Strand, the last COLA was in Fiscal Year 2013 for the UFCW group and in Fiscal Year 2008 for mid-management, Police Employees Association of Ridgecrest and confidential groups.

Strand said the city is also having an issue with employee retention, particularly with competition with the base.

Another issue is having to defer facility maintenance.

“That is something we are going to have to figure out a way of addressing – our parks as well as our main facility,” Strand said.

Strand also reported that he has placed $90,000 of his city manager's budget for the possible formation of a city-wide lighting district for streetlights, land annexation and economic analytics to bring more businesses into town, specifically clothing.

He said the city is looking at the possibility of swapping land with Bureau of Land Management: a lot in Inyo County with a lot off of Highway 395 and China Lake Boulevard with the intent to get some sort of retail at that intersection.

Strand added that the budgeted amount for the lighting district is tentative, pending other approvals and a mail-out balloting process.

“In light of the parks district, I don't know how we feel about moving forward on [a city-wide lighting district] or not but I figured I would at least put it in so we would have it for the discussion,” he said.

He added that the staff would not move forward on a potential lighting district without council approval.

Strand reported that $30,000 is budgeted to update city personnel rules and a salary survey.

“We do feel that we are falling significantly behind the curve in what we pay our staff, especially our law enforcement,” he said.

Also in the works is completing the municipal code update and budgeting $5,000 for a new laptop for the city clerk.

For more on specific department budgets, see upcoming editions of the Daily Independent.