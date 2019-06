This event was part of a continuing series sponsored by the Siskiyou County Historical Society, the Genealogy Society of Siskiyou County, and Yreka Historic Preservation.

At least 20 participants in total braved the heat to attend the Evergreen Cemetery Historical tour. While some had spots reserved in a wagon, those who decided to walk were able to get an up close and personal look at historical family plots, and multiple styles of headstones within the cemetery.