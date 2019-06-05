The team, consisting of players from throughout Siskiyou County and the region, won game one 11-3, and game two 12-3. Both contests were over in five innings. Siskiyous improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Northern California Siskiyou Region League.

The Siskiyous American Legion Post 122 U19 baseball team continued its strong start to the season by earning two wins over the Tehama Bulls Sunday afternoon at Martindale Field in Mount Shasta.

The team, consisting of players from throughout Siskiyou County and the region, won game one 11-3, and game two 12-3. Both contests were over in five innings. Siskiyous improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Northern California Siskiyou Region League.

“It’s really nice to open a 10 game league season with two wins,” Siskiyous head coach Jake Wilson said. “It’s a great start for us.”

Last year, Siskiyous placed fourth at the American Legion California State Tournament.

In game one, Siskiyous found themselves down 4-2 in the third inning, and put up nine runs the next three innings to cruise to victory.

Starting pitcher Ian Allen earned the win for Siskiyous. He pitched four innings and had five strikeouts while giving up one earned run. Hunter Stock came away with the save.

In game two, Siskiyous exploded for nine runs in the first inning.

This included Kaden Wood blasting a two-run home run, as he finished 2-for-3 for the contest. Royce Knoch went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a double.

Wilson said the pitching was strong in game two and did not give Tehama much to work with.

Jaeden Fraley pitched two innings, with Kaden Riccomini coming in and earning the victory. Luke Boyes finished the game.

The Siskiyous U17 squad was scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday and a single game Sunday in Mount Shasta, but the team from Eureka they were supposed to play disbanded at the last minute and the games were called off.

Both the Siskiyous U19 and U17 teams are off this week due to high school graduations.

The U19 team next plays on Tuesday, June 11 in a doubleheader at Hibbard Field in Yreka against the Redding Tigers. The first game begins at 4 p.m.

The U17 team is at Fall River for a game Monday at 4 p.m. The team will host a U17 tournament in Mount Shasta from June 14-16.