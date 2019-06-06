Heather Boberg was sworn in as Ridgecrest's newest attorney by Judge Kenneth Pritchard May 31 at the Kern County Superior Court.

She is a graduate of McGeorge Law School in Sacramento and is working at the law office of Attorney Wayne Silva. Boberg graduated from Burroughs High School in 2006 and has been a resident of Ridgecrest for most of her life.

Boberg has worked for the law office of Wayne Silva for the past two years as a paralegal and law clerk. She started her college career at Cerro Coso Community College where she received her A.A. Degree in 2008 and then went to UCLA where she earned her Bachelors of Arts degree in history in 2010.

After receiving her B.A., she enrolled in the UCLA paralegal program and received her paralegal certificate in 2011. Later, she returned to Ridgecrest and worked at California Psych Care helping children with special needs.

In 2012, Boberg was accepted into the McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento and graduated with a J.D. Degree in 2017.

Her father is John Boberg and her stepmother is Carrie Boberg, who live in Ridgecrest. Her dad has worked as an engineer at China Lake for more than 30 years. Her mom is Janice Boberg, who lives in Kansas.

Boberg will be specializing in family law, civil litigation and general practice matters. She will be the third attorney working at the law office of Wayne Silva. She will be joining attorneys James Garror and Wayne Silva as the other attorneys at the full service law firm.

During her off time, Boberg is an active member of the Desert Community Orchestra and plays violin.