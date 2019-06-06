Etna High School’s graduation will be held this Friday, June 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Duncan Field.

Etna High School has a lot of outstanding students in its 2019 graduating class. In addition to class valedictorian Cassidy Gilmore, this year boasts five salutatorians: Makenzie Denman, Teagan Ford, Madison Jones, Mason Justice and Olivia Hanna. More than one of the students attributed their motivation to do well in school to the competitive nature of their class.

Etna High School’s graduation will be held this Friday, June 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Duncan Field.

Cassidy Gilmore

Since being adopted from China at a young age, Gilmore has spent virtually all of her life in Siskiyou County. She’s participated in a slew of extracurricular activities throughout high school, including FFA and a number of sports. She thanked her FFA advisor and sports coaches for being flexible with her so that she could fit in all her activities with her rigorous academic schedule.

Gilmore earned both the Ford Family Foundation Scholarship and the McConnell Foundation Scholarship. She also received scholarships from California Native Plant Society Shasta Chapter, the Siskiyou Chapter of the Association of California School Administrators, and the Nor-Cal Retired Coaches Association.

Gilmore will attend UC Berkeley in the fall to pursue a degree in environmental engineering. She plans to eventually earn her master’s degree as well and go on to a career in engineering involving either restoration or water science. She hopes to one day return to Siskiyou County.

Gilmore thanked her family – including her parents, Charnna and Darren Gilmore – for helping her achieve success. She also extended thanks to her teachers, Etna High School, and the school’s secretary and treasurer.

Keeping her future in mind helped motivate Gilmore to do well in school, she said. “If I keep my grades good, I’m learning, and learning will help make me successful in my future,” she noted.

Asked what advice she would give to younger students wishing to follow in her footsteps, Gilmore said, “Stop viewing high school and education as an obligation and see that it benefits you.”

Mackenzie Denman

“I want to have an impact and make a difference in the world, even if it’s something small,” Denman said. One of the ways she plans to make a difference is to earn a degree in biology and go on to conduct some kind of scientific research.

Denman will be attending Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon in the fall. In addition to her biology major, she plans to minor in dance. She’s an experienced dancer in a number of styles, including ballet, jazz, acro, tap and hip hop.

Along with her active dance schedule, Denman also participated in interact club and STEM club at EHS and served as yearbook editor.

Denman earned scholarships from the Sacred Heart Altar Society, Siskiyou Telephone. She also received a Scott Valley music scholarship.

Denman thanked her parents, Christina and Damon Denman, for helping her get to where she is, as well as her teacher, Mrs. Carpinski, and her dance teacher, Christina Walker.

Organization and time management are two of the most important factors in her success, Denman said, and she encouraged other students to employ those skills to do well in school.

Teagan Ford

After living in Siskiyou County since she was in pre-school, Ford will be attending school far from home at the University of Hawaii at Manoa where she will major in astronomy. She hopes to eventually work for a company like NASA.

Ford was a top competitor on the EHS track team. She also participated in volleyball, STEM club and FFA.

“We have a competitive class and we always want to be the best,” she said of what motivates her to do well in school. Ford thanked her teachers, family – including parents Nick and Melanie Mendenhall – and friends with keeping her motivated as well.

Her advice for students who want to follow in her footsteps: “Follow your dreams and do what you want to do; don’t focus on what your friends are doing.”

Madison Jones

Though she was born in Santa Rosa, California, Jones’ family returned to Etna shortly thereafter. Her dad, Clint Jones, is an EHS graduate himself. She thanked her dad and mom, Victoria Jones, for helping her succeed in school, as well as her teachers. “They help me when things get stressful. They’re kind, put in extra hours, and support me through the good and bad,” she said.

Jones will attend the University of Oregon in the fall, where she’ll major in journalism and minor in sports business. She said that she wants to go on to work for a sports team, handling writing articles about them and doing their advertising.

Jones said she loves all sports, and she’s played many herself, including four years of high school volleyball, and two years of high school basketball. She also began playing on a travelling basketball team when she was 10 years old. Along with sports, Jones also served as an FFA officer, was on the class office team, and was involved in ASB for multiple years. This year, she served as ASB president.

Jones attributed her academic success to the competitiveness of her class. “We like to have friendly competition. It helps to see how my classmates are successful because it pushes me to be successful as well,” she said.

Jones had a good deal of advice for younger EHS students. She encouraged, “Stay focused on your passions. Don’t do everything because you think you have to. If you’re really confident about something and people keep pushing you down, keep getting back up. Follow the path you think your life should go and have confidence about it.”

Mason Justice

Justice has lived his entire life in Siskiyou County. After attending Oregon State University to earn a degree in environmental economics and policy, he plans to return to Siskiyou County to open an agricultural law firm to give back to local farmers and ranchers.

Justice was awarded a number of scholarships, including the Sierra-Cascade Logging Conference Scholarship, the Casey Pearson Memorial Scholarship, the Almond Board of California Scholarship, the California Scholarship Federation Life Membership and the Siskiyou Bowmen Zac Martin Scholarship.

Justice participated in ASB all four years of high school, was active in Etna FFA for four years and the FFA Superior region for one year. He played basketball for three years, football for two years, and was a volunteer swim coach for the Scott Valley swim team.

Justice thanked his parents, Jeff and Tracy Justice for their support. He also thanked his teachers and community. “There are people everywhere you look who want to see you be successful and it makes it easier to have validation from them,” he noted. He also extended gratitude to the Hargetts for their support. “ They really pushed me; they’re more than just advisors,” he said. Finally, he thanked the Dean family “for being second parents and supporting me wherever I go.”

“Work hard but don’t be afraid to take on outside activities. It makes high school more enjoyable in the long run,” Justice advised underclassmen.

Olivia Hanna

Hanna will attend Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in the fall to major in animal science. She said she envisions becoming a large animal veterinarian but would be happy with any career in animal science.

Hanna received scholarships from the Siskiyou County Farm Bureau, Siskiyou County Cattlemen and Cattlewomen, and Andy Peek Livestock.

She participated in FFA for four years and volleyball and tennis for the first two years of high school. Hanna also served as a beef ambassador through Siskiyou County Cattlewomen.

To stay motivated in school, Hanna said she thought about her goals after high school. Additionally, she stated, “I’m always trying to do my best in anything.”

Hanna thanked her parents, grandparents and close friends for helping her to succeed. Her advice for EHS students hoping to follow in her footsteps: “Stay focused on what’s ahead and make sure your priorities are in check.”