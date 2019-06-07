Opal Goode, Ridgecrest's eldest resident was greeted by a large crowd and the musical delight of the Burroughs orchestra band as she was escorted in by her daughter Cheryl Bernhardi into the Bank of America on Tuesday to honor her with a birthday celebration.

Goode responded with laughter, a cheerful demeanor and providing many thank-yous to those assembled.

Her secret to long life, as she often said, "Hard work never killed anybody, so long as you eat properly and get plenty of rest."

Opal Goode turned 112 on Monday, marking her as the second-oldest living person in California and one of eight in the U.S over the age of 10. Family and friends hosted a birthday party for her at High Desert Haven Assisted Living Facility, including cake, gifts and a piano performance by Shirley Helmick.

The celebration on Tuesday was sponsored by Bank of America to honor its longest living retiree. Goode began her career with Bank of America in 1946 when it was located aboard the naval base at China Lake.

She was honored by senior Bank of America management, field representatives for Assemblyman Vince Fong and state Sen. Shannon Grove and by Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden.

"I've heard people ask you what your secret to a long life is ... but I see what most apparent today is how grateful a person you are and that you have a grateful heart," Eunice Lee, Grove's field representative, told Goode when presenting gifts and certificates from both the state senator and Congressman Kevin McCarthy. "I think that adds a lot to do with your secret to living a long life, so it's a great lesson."

Breeden presented Goode with 112 roses and noted how Goode and her family have been good to the community.

"You and Cheryl have been always here and we appreciate what you've done," Breeden said. "You are loved by so many ... you have 112 years of stories that are amazing and we are proud to have shared in them with you."

Metal artist Skip Gorman presented Goode with a metal sign bearing a quote by the French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent stating, "Fashions made but style is eternal."

"I think he was speaking of you," Gorman told Goode. Goode responded with a smile and "Give me a kiss," to which Gorman obliged.

Goode was born June 3, 1907, in Comanche, Oklahoma when the area was still a U.S. territory. She was five months old when Oklahoma gained its statehood, which she remarked by saying "for about five months I was a wild woman."

Goode and her family moved to Texas by covered wagon when she was a still an infant, before returning to the newly-minted state a handful of years later.

Goode's life is one that has seen the passage of several events. She's seen the evolution of the motor vehicle, the events of World War I and the Great Depression, of World War II and on.

She married her husband Henry and the couple moved back and forth between Bakersfield and Oklahoma

Goode moved to the Indian Wells Valley in August 1945 when her husband Henry took a position at China Lake.

The Goodes would remain in Ridgecrest until 1970 when they moved to Glendale following retirement. Henry would pass five years later and Goode would continue to live there for 32 years. She would return to Ridgecrest in 2002 to be closer to Cheryl and her family and continued to live independently until she was 105.

According to Karen Zuber, Bank of America senior vice president and Bakersfield market manager, Goode started as a part-time teller.

"It was supposed to be a temporary position, but she loved it and stayed on with us for nearly 25 years," Zuber said. "She was able to promote up through the ranks and she ended up as a manager, or head teller."

Zuber added that "Opal is such a sweet, sweet lady and she still visits the financial center. It such an honor to celebrate her and her legacy."

Ridgecrest resident Denny Kline recalled meeting Goode when he was a young Navy sailor assigned to China Lake in the spring of 1959.

"We were all issued paper checks in those days, so when you cashed it, you had to walk around with whole $80 in your pocket," Kline said. "The only bank in Ridgecrest in those days was BoA."

He said he went into the bank one day with the intent to open an account and found a long line of customers.

"I was standing in back, in uniform, and this very nice lady came up and said 'Can I help you,'" Kline recounted. That person turned out to Goode. "She sat me down and helped me with my paperwork. I saw her virtually every month after that. She was such a sweet person then as she is today."

Kline said when he returned to Ridgecrest and China Lake in 1964, he reconnected with Goode through her daughter Cheryl, who was a school teacher.

"We've been dear friends ever since," Kline said.