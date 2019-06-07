Three South Siskiyou Little League teams are advancing to the Tournament of Champions to compete with top teams from other nearby leagues in the upcoming week.

Three South Siskiyou Little League teams are advancing to the Tournament of Champions to compete with top teams from other nearby leagues in the upcoming week.

The undefeated Minor Girl Yankees, coached by Mark Pigoni, will play Saturday in Corning at 10 a.m. The team went 12-0 this season, scoring 138 runs and allowing only 23 runs.

The Major Boys Padres, coached by Dallas Brooks, will travel south to play the winner of Anderson or Shasta Dam on Tuesday, June 11. They advanced to the TOC after beating the Orioles on Saturday, 8-5.

The Minor Boys Rivercats, coached by John Kennedy, will play Yreka at home on Sunday, June 9. They beat Storm by the score of 13-1 on Saturday to advance to the tournament.

SSLL celebrated the regular season’s end on Saturday with a day of fun. There were bounce houses and snacks available for all Little League players at the Youth Sports Park behind Sisson School.