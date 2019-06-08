As a new community member, Perlas is also looking forward to exploring Siskiyou County and the surrounding areas. She is excited to feed her “recreational soul” by joining a local gym and becoming familiar with the County’s many outdoor activities.

College of the Siskiyous announced on Monday that Dr. Char Perlas has been named the new Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Perlas will begin her duties on July 15. She holds a Doctor of Education degree from Capella University; a Master of Public Administration degree from California State University, East Bay; Master of Science, Counseling degree from California State University at Sacramento; and, a Bachelor of Art, Psychology degree from California State University, Fresno.

She is currently the Interim Vice President of Student Services at Cañada College in Redwood City.

Prior to her work as the Interim Vice President of Student Services at Cañada College she served as Dean of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math at Chabot College in Hayward, and was Dean of Workforce Development, Applied Sciences and Math at College of Alameda in Alameda, Calif. She also served as a tenured faculty member with over 14 years of teaching experience at Mission College in Santa Clara.

During her years of service as an educator and administrator, Perlas has provided leadership in both Academic Affairs and Student Services arenas for California Community Colleges. “The pool of applicants was highly competitive for this Vice Presidency,” said Dr. Stephen Schoonmaker, President of College of the Siskiyous. “Dr. Perlas distinguished herself as a comprehensive educator, with the depth and breadth of community college experience – and leadership – needed at the College at this pivotal time.”

When asked what she will bring to Siskiyous as the new Vice President of Academic Affairs, Perlas responded, “I have twenty years of experience working within the California Community College system. My expertise includes in-depth knowledge of Student Learning Outcomes and Service Area Outcomes, Program Review, Accreditation, Grant management and compliance, Guided Pathways and Strategic Planning.”

“I believe my ability to initiate and strengthen community relations as well as my experience in securing employment opportunities for students is of great value and will serve College of the Siskiyous and the students of Siskiyou County well.”

Schoonmaker concurred. “Dr. Perlas demonstrated in her interviews a strong capability of building effective relationships throughout our organization. I believe her addition to the senior leadership team we have been creating and developing over the past two years will be instrumental for the College’s long-term success.”

Perlas is looking forward to starting her new position in July. One of her first priorities will be to build those relationships Schoonmaker referred to on campus, throughout Siskiyou County, and with key regional educational partnerships for College of the Siskiyous. “I have always been involved with organizations in which I am passionate, such as the American Association of University Women,” Perlas said. “I look forward to partnering with the AAUW Siskiyous County Branch in providing resources and opportunities for our students.”

As a new community member, Perlas is also looking forward to exploring Siskiyou County and the surrounding areas. She is excited to feed her “recreational soul” by joining a local gym and becoming familiar with the County’s many outdoor activities.

“I take pride in being involved in my local community,” said Perlas. “I am currently a member of the AAUW Alameda Branch, previous GIRLfriend Member for Girls Incorporated of the Island City, and a former member of the City of Alameda Economic Development Committee.” Perlas has actively participated and volunteered in fundraising events for the West Alameda Business Association and has also served as the Chief Officer of the California Association of MESA Directors and member of the California Community College Chancellor’s Office Telecommunications and Technology Committee.

“I’m excited for this new chapter in my life and am really looking forward to being a member of the College of the Siskiyous family,” Perlas said.