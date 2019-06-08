“In the last year of devastating fires, we need to make McCloud a more fire wise community,” Berryman said.

McCloud Fire Safe Council member Ron Berryman made a presentation at the McCloud Community Services District board meeting last Tuesday, requesting the Board of Directors to create an ordinance to ensure individual parcels in the district are fire safe.

“In the last year of devastating fires, we need to make McCloud a more fire wise community,” Berryman said.

As an example, he mentioned Lake Shastina’s vegetation abatement ordinance.

He explained that there have been big changes in recent fire behavior with what is called “ember storms,” where winds can carry embers from a fire for many miles.

The McCloud Fire Safe Council, originally incorporated in 2002, built a 12-mile firebreak around McCloud. But through the years it has not been maintained, said Berryman. During last year’s fire season, the council held fundraisers and applied for a grant resulting in $44,000. They are currently perusing another grant for an additional $100,000.

The board agreed that an ordinance would be a wise thing to have, and will take the suggestion to the policy review board for further research.