The Siskiyou Artists Association will be hosting a workshop for members and guests, “The Art of Hanging Art” at their June 9 monthly meeting at the Lake Shastina Community Center, Lake Shastina.

The presenter is local artist and art curator Maureen Williams, who will share her knowledge and experience with the group, according to a SAA press release. The workshop will be informative and helpful to artists when preparing to exhibit or plan group exhibits.

Maureen Williams is a curator, gallerist, and artist who hails from Chicago, Ill., where she received a BFA in photography and a BS in Psychology from Dominican University. It was there in 1999 that she fell in love with curating and installing exhibitions while studying under the expert curators of The O’Connor Gallery.

In 2010 she opened the doors to her own gallery, The Voyeur, LLC, in Eugene Oregon, where she vigorously refined her curating skills, hanging an exhibition every month, as well as presenting critiques and classes. While in Eugene she also served on the Public Art Committee for the city council.

After moving to Yreka, she sat as Vice President of Liberty Arts Gallery board, where she served for some years. Her biggest passion remains curating, and she has hung some 26 exhibitions in the past five years.

Over the past 20 years as an artist and curator, Williams has gathered much experience which she has compiled into one workshop, “The Art of Hanging Art.” This workshop will cover many important areas, including the best and alternative frame and media choices, the many dos and don’ts of mounting artwork, simple formulas for hanging different artworks, and “the sheer poetry of installing an art show”.

In her workshop Maureen will go beyond framing to discuss the “narrative” created by how artwork is hung, quoting curator Harald Szeeman: “The curator is the person that builds the story and creates atmosphere.”

Williams invites and encourages artists to bring questions or examples of specific work or framing questions to the workshop.

There is no charge for this workshop. SAA always welcomes members, guests and anyone interested in art to attend their meetings.

The June 9 meeting will start at 2 p.m. Light refreshments and socialization is always a part of the meetings, at the Lake Shastina Community Center, Lake Shastina.

For more information visit the website www.siskiyouartists.com