Mr. John Lee Orr, or “Johnny” died on June 3, 2019, at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital from natural causes. He was 78 years old. He was born Dec. 7, 1940, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma.

Johnny served in the U.S. Army and later worked for NAWS China Lake. He was retired. He was a painter and artist.

Johnny was one of the founding members of the Dust Devils Racing Club. He participated in many car shows, winning several trophies for his canary yellow 1969 Van. He created abstract artwork and participated in the Open Studio Tour. He loved to fish and it was said he could catch a fish in a bucket of water. He also enjoyed gardening and could grow anything.

He is survived by his daughter Penny Talley (John) of Ridgecrest, CA; daughter Jessica Smith (Randy) of Las Vegas NV, 7 Grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents Maurice and Iva Orr and grandson Jacob Weisbrich.

No services are planned.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, June 14th at Five Fingers Pub at 1:00.