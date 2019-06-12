Officials from Caltrans Districts 8 and 9 as well as California Highway Patrol greeted a small group on Friday morning to talk about an action plan to improve safety on Highway 395.

The group of officials included Caltrans employees and directors and CHP officers, as well as Assemblyman Vince Fong, who has helped coordinate a task force as he advocates for improved road safety.

Caltrans District 8 includes San Bernardino and Riverside counties, while District 9 covers everything from the Kern County county line to the state line along the Eastern Sierra Nevada.

District 8 Director Michael Beauchamp recounted that he had lost one employee in an accident on Highway 395 in the 1990s.

"When he tried to peek over the side of a truck, he saw a truck coming in his direction, overcorrected and hit the shoulder, which was dirt then, and was involved in a head-on collision and ended up being killed," Beauchamp said. "Highway 395 has been very important to me and whatever we can do on safety, I will push my staff to make it possible."

Safety on Highway 395 has gained more attention over the past few years as a grassroots effort in Ridgecrest sprung up following a number of deaths in 2017 and 2018. At least 18 people died in 2018 from incidents at various places on the southern stretch of Highway 395, according to raw data from the CHP's Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, or SWITRS.

The number of deaths come from that collected by the Mojave, Victorville and Barstow CHP offices, and does not reflect all available data.

At least two petitions have been started to galvanize a call for action on safety improvements for the southern stretch. This has prompted Fong (R-Bakersfield) to become involved.

Theresa Sasis, a traffic control engineer with District 8, highlighted some major improvements being done on Highway 395.

Among those projects include new six-inch striping on Highway 395 from Interstate 15 to the Kern County border. She said that the previous standard had been four-inch striping. The project starts this summer and is anticipated to be complete by the end of the year.

A second project would include the construction of a four-foot median buffer from 10.4 miles south of Highway 58 to just under seven miles north of the intersection. In addition, Caltrans will widen the shoulders to eight feet from its current four feet, install centerline and shoulder rumble strips and reinstall 1.7 miles of northbound passing lanes from six miles south of Kramer Junction.

Sasis said the median buffer will be stripped with "double-double" yellow lines.

"It's a painted line and it will be illegal to cross that centerline," Sasis said.

The project is expected to cost $11.7 million and will be completed in spring 2021.

In the same area, Caltrans District 8 is also constructing a four-foot median from 6.9 miles south of Highway 58 to the Highway 395/58 crossing, widen the existing shoulders, install rumble strips on the shoulders and centerline and reinstall 2.7 miles of southbound passing lanes from 2.2 miles south of Kramer Junction.

The project will cost $24.9 million and will be finished in spring 2021.

When asked if Caltrans would install concrete barriers in the future, Sasis said the projects near Kramer Junction will incorporate centerline traffic channelizes, or cones, at 12-foot spacings from 2.8 miles north of Adelanto to Kramer Junction. According to Sasis, the channelizes will be part of the ongoing projects on Highway 395 in District 8.

Sign enhancements will also go in from Highway 58 to the Kern County border.

"Years ago, Caltrans motto was 'Improving mobility across California,'" said Brent Green, Caltrans District 9 director. "Our new motto is 'Toward zero deaths.'"

He said that motto includes making design and safety decisions a core part of all projects.

Green noted that most of the safety improvement projects will take place in District 8. He added that projects are based on traffic volume.

"What we're finding in terms of freight and regular vehicles for volume from I-15 to the Kern County border is that there is 20,000 to 30,000-plus vehicles daily traffic south of Kramer Junction," Green said. "It drops below that to 6,000 north of Kramer Junction. You get 25 percent of the volume here that you might see in Adelanto or the southern part of Highway 395."

Green said that some of the road features, such as the narrow shoulders and a lack of sufficient rumble strips, factor into single-vehicle accidents.

Haissam Yahya with Caltrans District 8 said Caltrans includes every element, from driver patterns to weather, when deciding on how to implement safety features.

When asked whether the south section of Highway 395 would become four lanes like the portion that runs through Inyo and Mono counties, Yahya said comparing those two were like apples and oranges. He said traffic types and volumes difference the two, as does the nature of the area. He added that funding also drives whether a highway can be transformed into a four-lane expressway.

Some asked about past funding that would have helped widen sections of Highway 395 on the south end. According to District 8 Public Affairs Chief Terri Kasinga, money was available decades ago through the transportation agency formally known as SANBAG, later renamed the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority.

"I don't know that it (the funding) disappeared, just that things got broken up into separate segments," Kasinga said. "As time goes on and they design projects, costs go up."

Kasinga added that SBCTA is currently the lead on a multi-phase project to widen parts of Highway 395. She noted that there was a groundbreaking ceremony in Adelanto in April.

According to the Victorville Daily Press, the Daily Independent's sister publication, the reconstruction project includes widening five miles of the highway from two lanes to four lanes between Palmdale Road and Chamberlaine Road. Turning lanes at key intersections, traffic signals, rumble strips and pedestrian-friendly improvements will be included in the safety features.

According to SBCTA's project, all three phases intend to widen 17 miles of Highway 395 from I-15 north to Desert Flower Road. The other two phases, one spanning from I-15 north to Palmdale Road and another from Chamberlaine Way to Desert Flower Road, will depend on when, and if, federal and state funding can be secured.

"It may take 15 years to build out, but eventually it is supposed to be an expressway," Kasinga said. "That's a long term plan and it will be done in phases."

The improvement project is scheduled to be completed in spring 2021. The project cost is estimated at $60 million, of which roughly $18 million is funded by San Bernardino County's Measure I half-cent sales tax measure.

CHP Lt. John Williams, the Mojave Area commander, addressed some of the enforcement concerns and difficulties his officers face. Williams noted that the south end of Highway 395 runs through three different areas in the Inland Division, including the Barstow and Victorville offices.

"You have three different offices with three different commands trying to run their offices while congealing with the unique problems within their own areas," Williams said. "The good news is when it comes to Highway 395, all three offices are unified because we're communicating ... together we are addressing the issues and concerns."

Williams said some of the techniques CHP has adopted in the last year include increased saturation patrols by pulling in all active officers and covering a specific area. Some days are broadcast on social media, while other days CHP operates in stealth mode.

When CHP receives reports and videos of bad driving, Williams said officers are contacting those individuals. He stressed that they cannot take any enforcement action, stating that California law prevents officers from doing so because they did not witness the incident themselves.

"We have a one-on-one conversation and hopefully curb any bad driving behavior," Williams said.

He added there are some challenges.

"We are being very aggressive out there but some of the hurdles we run into is where all the signage and passing lanes are, it's hard for us sometimes to get back into traffic when we see something," Williams said.

One concern is a vehicle that passes up a big rig when in a double-yellow no passing area. Williams said it would be very difficult for an officer to try and catch up and can be dangerous to pass that big rig in order to pursue the offending driver.

"We have to strategically place our officers throughout the 395 where they can do the most enforcement," Williams said.

Williams said that CHP recorded three fatal collisions in 2016, four in 2017 and six in 2018 on the entirety of Highway 395. Williams later clarified that the number of collisions does not equal the number of deaths. Dating back further, there were seven fatal collisions in 2013, followed by two in 2014.

"We had several collisions where we had three fatalities or two fatalities," Williams said.

Williams added that there isn't a concrete pattern that dictates how the collisions occur. He noted one incident in which 23-year-old hitchhiker Dallas Peterman was killed on Highway 395 just outside Ridgecrest after being struck by a big rig in March 2017.

"Who could have predicted that a pedestrian in the middle of the night walking down the highway and step out in front of a big rig," Williams said.

He said the behavior patterns range from fatigued drivers to those under the influence, bad driving or the weather.

"Obviously there are people crossing over the double yellows and making really bad decisions, but that's not the entirety," Williams. "I'm baffled sometimes by how something happened."

Williams also noted that if a collision or fatality happens on a surface street near Highway 395, that incident falls under a local jurisdiction like a sheriff's office or police department.

Williams also stressed that while Caltrans and CHP have access to the same data, each department studies it differently.

"We are focusing on things that are causing loss of life," Williams said, adding that when it comes down to analyzing all the data, it will include examining incidents on Highway 14 and Highway 58, in addition to looking at off-road incidents.

"We are trying to get together a short-term/long-term strategy on how to address (Highway 395)," Fong said. "Clearly there is a need for collecting all the data."

He noted that on his end, perhaps the CHP could provide him with all information pertaining to collisions while Caltrans could provide him with non-fatal incidents.

"We can put all that data together and provide it to the community," Fong said. "Using that data, we could try to identify solutions to minimize the things that we can try to prevent."

Fong stressed people should let him know about any areas of concern that aren't being addressed for Highway 395.

He noted while physical barriers would be ideal, some of the current projects Caltrans is implementing should help.

The long-term goal he said, is to eventually widen as much of Highway 395 as possible. Long-term, he added, improved or new lighting would be ideal but something he needs to work on at the state level.

"In the short term, barring the hundreds of millions of dollars we need to secure, is that we need to get to zero fatalities as soon as possible," Fong said.