An adult and child immunization clinic will be held June 27 at Siskiyou County Public Health, 801 S. Main Street in Yreka. The clinic is by appointment only. Call (530) 841-2134 or 1-800-442-2333 to schedule an appointment. This clinic will offer a wide variety of adult and children/adolescent vaccines, as well as travel vaccinations. Hepatitis A&B, measles-mumps-rubella, meningococcal ACYW, meningococcal B, pneumonia, tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis, varicella and shingles.

Call for eligibility guidelines and current costs. There will also be typhoid and yellow fever vaccines available for travellers. Injectable Flu vaccine is available during flu season for those 6 months of age and older. Flu mist is not available.

There is a $9 charge per immunization for State supplied children’s vaccine, free for children who are CHDP or Medi-Cal eligible. There is no charge for state supplied adult vaccine. Exact change or checks, with valid ID would be appreciated. Debit/Credit cards and insurance bills are unable to be accepted. Persons receiving State supplied vaccine will not be denied those vaccines for inability to pay.

Adults who are Managed Medi-Cal/Partnership Health Care Plan recipients fully insured and should obtain immunizations from their primary medical provider. A parent or legal guardian must be present in order for services to be provided to children under the age of eighteen unless a Public Health Consent form accompanies the child. Call Public Health at (530) 841-2134 for instructions on how to obtain this document.