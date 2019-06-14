Jensen was nominated by her third grade teacher, Lynda Elsea at JSS. She said she enjoys reading, writing, crafts, swimming, cooking and playing with her friends.

Jackson Street School fifth grader Brooklyn Jensen will join other outstanding elementary school students from across the state to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum Pathways to STEM in San Francisco July 28-Aug. 2.

NYLF Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Jensen was nominated by her third grade teacher, Lynda Elsea at JSS. She said she enjoys reading, writing, crafts, swimming, cooking and playing with her friends.

“I was also the Siskiyou County Spelling Bee champion this year,” Jensen said. “I am excited all the activities at STEM, especially science!”

“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Brooklyn Jensen to meet, work, and collaborate with fellow high-aspiring students from other cities and schools,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At NYLF Pathways to STEAM, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in the classroom while gaining exposure to STEM fields and concepts. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is change due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”

Since 1985, Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students in more than 145 countries, according to a press release, with programs designed to help students develop the leadership, scholarship and career skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive college and career landscape.