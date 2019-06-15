The 2019 edition of the “Duel in the Desert” speedway motorcycle race is returning to the Desert Empire Fairgrounds Arena, 520 S. Richmond Road, on Saturday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m.

“This is one of the most exciting events we have, drawing riders from all over Southern California, the local area and even some ringers from across the Pond,” said DEF CEO Chip Holloway.

This is a unique event that appeals to all adrenaline fans, even if you’ve never attended a motorsports event you will find the races fast-paced, exciting and terrifying at times.

“The guys and girls compete while putting it all on the line for up to $4,000 in prize money,” Holloway continued.

The event includes multiple classes and will even have a “Race what you Brung” class, for the classes and to enter contact Steve Evans at 310-309-9418 or dreamteamspeedway@sbcglobal.net.

Tickets for the event are available at Desert Valleys FCU our presenting sponsor, the fair office between 10-3 and online at www.desertempirefair.com. $15 each or a four-pack for $50, pit passes available for $15 more and kids 6 and under free. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the race begins at 7:30 p.m. Contact the fair office with any questions at 760-375-8000.