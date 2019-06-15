The Dunsmuir Community Pool is expected to open for the season on the week of July 8 after nine people stepped up to become certified lifeguards.

Dunsmuir Recreation and Parks District Director Mike Rodriguez said three of the lifeguards are adults, which may mean a longer season since the pool won’t have to close when school begins.

The process to clean the pool and get it ready for the season is now underway, Rodriguez said. He thanked the community, particularly Dunsmuir City Councilor Dave Keisler, for generating interest in saving the swimming season.

The DRPD had considered keeping the pool closed due to a lack of lifeguards.

On June 12, the DRPD held their monthly meeting, where directors discussed the pool’s summer schedule as well as the district’s preliminary 2019-20 budget.