It was a special day for 135 Yreka High School seniors as the class of 2019 graduated in front of family and friends Saturday morning at Miner Stadium.

Those in attendance cheered loudly as each graduate was presented with their diploma. Some folks shouted words of encouragement. One proud sibling declared “Hey, that’s my brother up there!” as a graduate received their diploma.

A particularly loud roar and cheer went out from the graduating seniors and the audience when Cale Cool came on stage to receive his diploma.

Cool was unsure if he would even get to walk with his class at graduation after suffering a serious injury during baseball practice almost three weeks prior.

Cool was at practice for the Siskiyous American Legion U19 baseball team when he collided with Mount Shasta High School’s JT Kennedy in the outfield. He lost all of his front teeth, broke all his bones in his upper jaw, suffered lacerations, and had to have lengthy surgeries to repair the damage. He had bone replaced in his upper jaw and had to have a lot of his teeth reset to their original position. In great pain and sedated, Cool pretty much stayed in bed for a week as he recovered. The possibility of not walking with his class was a distinct possibility. He was unable to attend YHS the remaining weeks of school and was medically released from school.

Kennedy walked away from the accident with staples in his scalp.

Fortunately, Cool began to feel better the week of graduation and was well enough to walk with his class Saturday.

“I didn’t know for sure if I was going to be here. It means a lot to be at graduation today,” Cool said. “I have been working for this day for so long. I’ve been with some of these kids since I was four.”

“Today was an amazing day to see,” Cale’s mother, Kris-Mark Zeigler said. “The last three weeks have gone from horror to glory.”

“Cale has come so far since just last week where he could only stand for about four minutes at a time without being exhausted,” she added. “Cale being who he is struggled everyday to stand longer and longer to get to today.”

Cool received his diploma from his dad, Mark Zeigler, the a trustee on the Yreka Union School District board.

“Seeing my son today make his personal goal for crossing that stage to receive that high school diploma from his dad was the most amazing thing I have been a part of in his life,” Kris-Mark Zeigler said.

A fun part of graduation at YHS is the creative things the graduates do with the their caps each year. Some display the logo of the college they will be attending or the branch of the military they plan to join after graduation.

Others honored family members, or had things written on the back of the caps like “The best is yet to come,” “Hawaii is calling and I must go,” and “Live more, worry less.”

A theme throughout graduation was the close bonds made by the students in their four years at YHS.

“We are one big family,” said Westin Namanny, one of three salutatorians this year. His fellow salutatorians were Madison Restine and Abigail Johnson. YHS valedictorian was Courtney Quirmbach.

Rhonda Daws, director of curriculum at YHS, told the class of 2019 to celebrate what they accomplished and to look forward to a new chapter in life.

“You did it,” she said.