Visit the zoo at sunset on several dates in July and August

After a long, hot day, a cool breeze blows up from the Kern River making evenings a fantastic time to visit the animals at the California Living Museum. Enjoy Twilight at CALM July 13, 20, 27; August 3, 10, 17 and 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner and dine with the animals.

Twilight at CALM visitors will receive a reduced admission of $5 for adults, $3 for children (3-12 years old). As always, there is no charge for CALM Members.

CALM is located at 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway (between Lake Ming and Hart Park).

For information, call 661-872-2256 or visit us on Facebook and our website at calmzoo.org.