TRONA — A heartwarming union took place on Father’s Day between an Argus man and a daughter he never knew he had.

Elwood Alvin Robinson, 82, hugged his daughter, 43-year-old Michelinda Lapuz, in the living room of his home.

“I was anxious and nervous to meet my dad,” Lapuz said of the meeting.

The two met after Lapuz decided she wanted to start searching for her birth father.

“All of a sudden, after 43 years, I get a phone call from her sister telling me I had a daughter and grandson,” Robinson, a 23-year Navy veteran, said. “It threw me for a loop.”

Lapuz and her 16-year-old, Solomon, flew into Las Vegas on Saturday from their Bellville, Illinois home. From there, Lapuz’s sister, Marialeonora Biskie and Biskie’s birth father drove them to Trona to meet Robinson and spend a few days with him.

Robinson met and dated Lapuz’s mother, Nora, when he was stationed on a ship in the Philippines in 1976. At the time, Biskie, Lapuz’ sister, was 2-years-old. He knew Lapuz’s mother was pregnant at the time but his ship was due to return stateside.

According to Biskie, Robinson was sending money to the mother through an acquaintance working aboard the now-shuttered Subic Bay Naval Base in Zambales, Philippines.

“He assumed the money was given to my mom, but by the sounds of it my mom never received the money,” Biskie told the Daily Independent in an email. “Elwood was lied to and was told my mom had the baby but it was a boy who was of black nationality, so Elwood stopped sending money because that would obviously not be his child.”

Robinson was already married in the U.S. and eventually told her that he might have had a child while in the Philippines. She was upset by the news but eventually forgave him. They were married 46 years until her death in 2010.

“I had always wondered about what happened to her mother,” Robinson said. “Up until a couple of weeks ago I didn’t even know about them. Here I was sitting back and happy, not knowing anything about having a child and grandson.”

He said he even attempted to inquire about Nora when Mount Pinatubo erupted in June 1991, about 20 miles from Subic Bay.

“I had heard that a lot of people were killed and I thought her (Lapuz’s) mother and sister might have been hurt, so I called Manila to try to find something out,” Robinson said. “I was told that officials knew nothing about them.”

Robinson said that Biskie had called him a few weeks ago, inquiring about when he had last been in the Philippines.

Lapuz said she had always attempted to ask her mother about who her birth father was, but never received answers.

“I started looking into it myself and I was happy to find him,” Lapuz said.

According to Biskie, Lapuz took a DNA test about a year and a half ago, but didn’t think her father would ever be located.

“After multiple unsuccessful attempts to make contact with her relatives, one person who was linked as a cousin responded back to my email,” Biskie wrote. “It was her cousin’s wife and she said ‘she’s been working on his family tree and maybe she could help.’

“Fast forward to about a year and a half later (May 31), I get this email from her with a picture of a man who shares the same facial characteristics of my sister. She said I think I have narrowed it down to two possible DNA family links. Unfortunately, the man in the picture is deceased (my heart sank) but he does have a brother. In my mind I thought, ‘well this is a long shot but I’m gonna call him to see if I can get more information.’”

Biskie noted as the conversation started, Robinson said he was in the Philippines in 1975 and was dating a lady named Nora and she had a little girl that was about 2-years-old that was really shy.

“Nora is my mother and I was the 2-year-old little girl and he said my nickname my mom used to call me,” Biskie wrote. “I just fell apart talking to him. He was so excited and wanted to talk to my sister and see her.”

Solomon, Lapuz’s son, called the meeting life changing and heartfelt.

“I never knew I had a different grandpa,” Solomon said. “I always thought the grandpa I knew was my grandpa, not my step-grandpa.”

Robinson said he was elated.

“I couldn’t imagine having a child or grandchild, but I’m awful glad we got together,” Robinson said. “We’ll be getting together more often in the future.”

Lapuz said the meeting also opens up new doors.

“We’ll keep learning from each other because we really don’t know anything about each other,” Lapuz said. “We’re taking it day by day while staying in touch.”