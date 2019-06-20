“Chalk-A-Lot,” which will be held on June 21 and 22, will feature chalk artists from Oregon and southern California. Ever Galvez, Raziah Roushan, Lisa Ashley and Meredith Morin are a select few guest artists who will be participating. The two day event will allow artists time to begin and finish their large scale chalk works. Local artists, parents and children are welcome to purchase a small square for themselves and create a chalk work of their own amidst the featured artists.

Focusing on new themes and featuring special guest artists, the Art Hops, which typically start in May and run through October, have been quaint events on downtown Miner Street where local artists and musicians can showcase their talents. For the past five years, the event has been curated solely by Yreka’s Shoppe Serendipity.

The Art Hops, among other events, are part of a ongoing project to create an “Art Corridor” within the Yreka downtown area. Starting in 2020, The Art Hops event is hoping to change its typical schedule of every six weeks to every third Friday for events, which would make it easier for artists to participate in more events. The most recent Art Hops event in May 2019 brought large scale muralists from various places within the state into downtown Yreka where they painted with local artists, such as Joel Shelton and Mimi Bailey.

Local merchants were encouraged to purchase these large scale works and create permanent installations within their business. This event was acting as a starting point to create the county-wide, self-guided art tourism idea. The art installations purchased are to be photographed and used in the guide.

“Chalk-A-Lot,” which will be held on June 21 and 22, will feature chalk artists from Oregon and southern California. Ever Galvez, Raziah Roushan, Lisa Ashley and Meredith Morin are a select few guest artists who will be participating. The two day event will allow artists time to begin and finish their large scale chalk works. Local artists, parents and children are welcome to purchase a small square for themselves and create a chalk work of their own amidst the featured artists. Businesses along Miner Street will be offering fun and entertaining features, such as the Rex Club’s Art Hop Pairing event, and the special “Night on the Patio” ticketed event with Allison and Victor at Strings Restaurant. Tickets can be purchased at the restraint.

If you would like further information about being a part of the Art Hops events, or information about a specific event, contact Shoppe Serendipity at (530) 598-0075 or visit them in person at 404 S. Main Street in Yreka.