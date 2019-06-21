The Ridgecrest City Council on Wednesday unanimously passed the city budget for fiscal year 2019-2020. The budget passed was essentially the same one approved at the May 29 city budget workshop, with two modifications: facility users’ fees for sports organizations will be increased over a period of three years rather than all at once, and business license fees will be increased 15 percent.

The original budget included a $300 per week user fee for baseball, football and soccer groups. This was reduced to $100 per week for the upcoming budget, increasing gradually until it hits $300 a week in 2020, according to City Manager Ron Strand.

The reduction in facility use fees came about after much public discussion during the city’s budget workshop and two subsequent quality of life committee meetings.

Strand added that one concern expressed by the sports organizations was over where the funding is going.

Strand said, in response, staff is recommending the fees be placed into a holding fund, collected and used for major repairs of $10,000 or more on the facilities. Strand’s recommendation is that this account not be part of the regular budgetary process and that the quality of life committee vets the repairs.

Strand said that because football has already collected fees for this year, the recommendation is that the fee be waived for this year so the organization does not have to go back and re-collect the fees.

In response to a question from Councilman Michael Mower, Strand said that the increase in business license fees will make up for the amount not collected on facilities use fees.

Business license fees will also be increased by 15 percent in the budget. Strand said these fees have not been increased since 1980, although by ordinance it can be done annually.

Strand said the budget is still balanced and noted that it is a “living document” that can be modified by mid-year adjustments.