A special primary election will take place Aug. 27, followed by a runoff, if necessary, between the top two vote getters on Nov. 5.

At least four people have announced their candidacy for the District 1 Assembly seat recently vacated by Brian Dahle when he was elected to the State Senate.

A special primary election will take place Aug. 27, according to a press release from the Siskiyou County Clerk Laura Bynum.

Candidates include Brian Dahle’s wife, Megan Dahle; former Chairman of the Lassen County Republican Party Joseph Turner; former Redding Mayor Patrick Jones; and Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt.

The declaration of candidacy period ends July 3.

If none of the candidates is able to win the Aug. 27 primary outright by garnering 50 percent plus one vote, the top two vote getters (no matter their political affiliation) would face each other in a special general election on Nov. 5.

Dahle resigned from his Assembly seat after winning the District 1 Senate seat earlier this month. He was sworn in to that office on June 12.

Vote by Mail ballots with postage pre-paid return envelopes will be mailed to Siskiyou County voters beginning the week of July 29 and the deadline to register to vote in the election is Aug. 12.

District 1 includes all of Siskiyou County as well as Modoc, Plumas, Lassen, Nevada, Shasta and Sierra counties, as well as parts of Butte and Placer counties.

For questions about voting in Siskiyou County, call Bynum’s office at (530) 842-8084.