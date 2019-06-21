A simple statement of historically-based faith or a credo that is coercive and divisive?

Such were the arguments on both sides of placing “In God We Trust” decals on Ridgecrest Police Department cars and possibly firefighting vehicles at the Ridgecrest City Council meeting Wednesday.

Those supporting the idea cited their beliefs that the United States is historically a Christian nation and the Supreme Court was in error when declaring a separation of church and state.

Those who opposed the plan argued that it is unfair, insensitive to some, and basically a bad idea.

The Ridgecrest City Hall council chambers already has a large removable banner bearing the motto “In God We Trust” above the dais.

The new topic was placed on the agenda by Vice Mayor Wallace Martin, in concert with similar movements in other parts of Kern County.

Martin pulled the item because he said it was mistakenly listed as a discussion item rather than a discussion and action item. It will be brought back before council at a later meeting for action.

As an item no longer on the agenda, the topic was now fair game for public comment, and several members of the public appeared to have shown up just to speak on this issue.

Neel: ‘A reiteration of what we display before the public on a regular basis’

Speaking up in favor of the idea were frequent council contributors Mike Neel and Ronald Porter.

Neel pointed out the “In God We Trust” banner that already decorates council chambers.

“If you look up on the wall behind you, you can see that,” Neel said. “Putting it on police cars should just be a reiteration of what we display before the public on a regular basis for everyone who comes in here.”

Neel went on to argue that United States laws and the justice system are essentially based upon Christian principles.

Porter also weighed in, in favor of the decals.

“The supreme court stepped completely out of its bounds when they wrote separation of church and state,” Porter said.

Porter argued that US history is full of references to “Our Creator” and that governing documents are signed “in the year of our Lord.”

He went on to give his opinion that “our forefathers intended that we have that foundation and that it be based on Judeo-Christian values, there is not a question in history” and that in his opinion, “our founders clearly intended that religion and pastors have an influence on our government.”

Burdick: ‘Whose God are we talking about?’

The majority of those speaking up, however, objected to the decals for philosophical reasons.

“Religion, in my opinion, can be summed up in three words: the good, the bad and the ugly,” Bob McDiarmid said. “History is replete with examples of each of these three words.”

McDiarmid gave four reasons why he thinks the decals are a bad idea.

“One: it assumes that we are all of the same beliefs, which I know is not true,” he said. “Two: it suggests all police officers share the same beliefs, which I will guess is not true.

“Three: it runs counter to the founding father’s thoughts on the separation of church and state.

“Four: the police force is and should remain a secular entity that has no business espousing any religious tenets,” McDiarmid said.

Dave Burdick said that in his opinion placing the motto “in any tax-supported public place is not a unifying principle. It’s coercive and it’s divisive.”

Burdick said he had a problem with three of the four words in the motto.

“The first is the word ‘God.’ Whose God are we talking about?” Burdick said.

He continued, “The second word ‘we.’ What about those who don’t believe in any god or are unsure of God? Or those who believe in different gods, like the Flying Spaghetti Monster?”

Burdick went on to discuss the word “trust.”

“What do we trust about God? That he or she will make us rich? That there won’t be natural disasters forced upon us by this God? Or that the policeman with ‘In God We Trust’ on his car won’t shoot us? Or that he will believe our story that somebody has robbed us?”

Burdick said that lacking an agreement about the meanings of those three words, “this motto is an affront to a free democratic society. Nothing about it makes good sense for a pluralistic society like ours.”

He added, “Do the proponents of this bad idea really mean, ‘In a Christian God we trust and all others can simply go to hell?’

Burdick asked the council to “vote no on this woefully misguided proposal.”

Stacy Jackson said she agreed with McDiarmid and Burdick.

“I don’t think it’s a good use of our police cars. I think if you are going to put a sticker on there perhaps it should be a suicide hotline or a veterans’ call center number, something that would be more helpful to the public,” she said.

Stephen Birdwell quoted the Treaty of Tripoli Article 11 which states “the government of the United States of America is not in any sense founded on the Christian religion.”

Martin later noted that the cost of the decals would be negligible and not be paid for with public funds.

See upcoming editions of the Daily Independent for more on this story as it unfolds.