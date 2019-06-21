The Ridgecrest Police Department swore in its newest member Wednesday, bringing its ranks to 32 sworn officers.

For Tanner Speers, the new officer, it means Ridgecrest becoming his city.

“The question given to me in my oral interview with the chief and the captain was ‘Why Ridgecrest? Are we just next in line,’” Speers said at the ceremony. “I’m sure I applied to many departments for this opportunity. I gave them the answer that I’m looking for a department to give me that opportunity and that’s all I need. Chief McLaughlin gave me that opportunity and I will give 110 percent. This is my city now.”

Speers was sworn in surrounded by friends and family some of who came as far away as Lake County.

Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin introduced Speers. He was born and raised in Hemet, Calif., and graduated from Hemet High School in 2013.

“He completed the San Bernardino Valley College Extended Basic Police Academy in October 2018. He graduated fourth overall and received the top physical fitness award,” McLaughlin said. “His interest in law enforcement developed early in life, as his dad was also in law enforcement.”

During his time in Hemet, he was part of Hemet Police Department’s Police Explorer program.

McLaughlin also thanked Speers’ family and friends for attending, noting it was one of the largest gatherings for an officer being sworn in.

“He will need your continued support throughout his career,” McLaughlin said. “Law enforcement has many demands both on- and off-duty and the hours can be demanding.”

Following his swearing-in, Speers had his badge pinned on by his girlfriend CristiRose Kifer.

Speers also thanked his family for the support shown to him through the decision to pursue law enforcement as a career.