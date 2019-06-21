The CHP is looking for people who may have witnessed the accident and urge them to call the Mount Shasta CHP office at (530) 926-2627.

A 45 year old Weed man and a 13 year old boy were killed in a traffic collision on Highway 97 Thursday morning, June 20.

Driver Jack E. Ratliff and passenger Jack Ratlliff succumbed to injuries suffered when a semi collided with the rear of their 1992 Jeep Cherokee at approximately 10:40 a.m.

The Ratliffs were traveling southbound on Highway 97 approaching Solus Drive at an unknown speed, the California Highway Patrol reported.

“For reasons yet to be determined,” the front of the semi, driven by 32 year old Gupreet Singh Sr. of Sacramento, collided with the rear of the Cherokee in the northbound lane, CHP said.

Singh was uninjured in the collision, which is still under investigation.

The CHP is looking for people who may have witnessed the accident and urge them to call the Mount Shasta CHP office at (530) 926-2627.