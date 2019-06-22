Liz Bowen began writing ranch and farm news, published in newspapers, in 1976. She is a native of Siskiyou County and lives near Callahan. Columns from the past year can be found at: lizwriteslife.blogspot.com. Call her at 530-467-3515.

Sure appreciate the temperatures cooling down to 91 degrees, instead of up to 100 early last week! When the night temps hit 59 degrees or higher, the house just doesn’t cool down enough – even with all the windows open.

The peas are starting to produce. I’ve eaten a handful while irrigating. The first rhubarb plant that I harvested over a month ago is getting large again. The volunteer pumpkin that I transplanted in May is about two-feet wide. The other two will catch-up by July. The cucumbers and tomato plants are also taking off. Still haven’t gotten the green beans planted. Maybe tomorrow.

Rodeo entries

Laurie Tippit brought by a really nice looking Old Time Rodeo poster featuring a barrel racer photo by John Rogers. That means it is time for contestants to think about entering events, which are: Ranch Bronc Riding, Bull Riding, Open Team Roping, Mixed Team Roping, Girls Breakaway Roping, Girls Barrel Race, Ribbon Roping, Saddle Cow Riding and Cow Hide Race. I really like that the Team Ropers get to go twice. Only going once was a bone-of-complaint, when I was on the rodeo board years ago.

Hides are not provided for the Cow Hide Race, so be sure to bring your hide with the rope attached, dried and ready to go.

Jaclyn Boyce is taking entries the week of July 8 to 15 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Call her at 530-340-5527. Most entry fees are $45 with a one-time office fee of $15 per contestant. The Saddle Cow entry fee is a little higher at $50 plus the office fee.

Youth events also have a fee. Mutton Bustin’ for seven years of age and younger is $20. Kids Calf Riding for ages 8 to 12 is also $20; and Junior Steer Riding for ages 13 to 17 is $35. Buckles are awarded to the youth events. Call Jaclyn to enter July 8 to 15.

The rodeo will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Scott Valley Pleasure Park Rodeo grounds near Etna on Island Rd. Admission is $5 for everyone, except children seven and under. They are free.

Ranch Tours

The Native Daughters of the Golden West hosted a tour of two ranches in Scott Valley last Saturday, so I irrigated the garden and then headed down to Marlene and Charlie Martin’s ranch and dairy located between Greenview and Fort Jones. Marlene said she has a new respect for digging into history as it took quite a bit of research to discover all the owners of the various pieces of property. Charlie named a long list of about 10 people, including a railroad company, as previous owners. He referred to the ranch as the Walker – Slater ranch, because two bigger ranches were combined.

I took notes on a small pad and hope I have the facts correct. Ha, ha. Charlie said William Shores built the first grist mill for grinding flour, near Greenview, in 1859, but that gold miners had been in the valley for at least 10 years before. Growing grain and milling it into flour is a sure sign of settlement.

Alexander Walker, who was from Scotland, bought his property in 1863. He went to Greenhorn, near Yreka, to mine gold and turned to ranching in Scott Valley. Michael Slater was also an owner of an original part of the ranch. As the owners were discussed, Charlie explained the homes and most barns were down a ways from present-day Highway 3. It tends to be a big boggy down there. Oh, the stories he related of living with no electricity and no indoor plumbing!

Charlie’s dad, Bruce Martin, purchased a part of the ranch in 1952. He hand-milked many cows on his family’s dairy in Southern California and had stated he would never milk another cow, but, ended-up purchasing the dairy.

Marlene and Charlie displayed a variety of old milk and ice cream containers from dairies like Grenada’s Shasta View Dairy and Fort Jones Creamery. I remember the yellow ice cream box with green writing from the Fort Jones Creamery that mom bought when I was a kid.

Today, the Martin family runs 120 milk cows and beef herd. And it is an organic dairy.

Then we went to the Fowle ranch on Eastside Road that was once a Stage Stop with hotel and bar. Three generations operate the ranch. Melanie Fowle explained that in order to survive, ranches diversify. She and grandson, Kyle, are in charge of the sheep. Melanie showed us the lambing barn, which at one time held a lot of work horses in stables. Melanie, her son, Jeff, and Kyle discussed their cattle herd of Angus and Herefords, breeds of the sheep, irrigation systems and hay operation. Then, Jeff and Kyle quickly left to continue hauling the early-morning-baled hay. Jeff’s wife, Erin, is in the horse and people training business and runs several dozen horses as well.

Melanie and her husband, Ken, purchased the ranch in 1971 from her father, Clarence Dudley. She has also done extensive research on previous owners. It was originally called the Ohio Ranch or Ohio House as the migrant Ohio owner built a log cabin in 1852 and planted Buckeye trees.

Then in 1858, Ireland-born John W. McBride purchased the ranch. He served several terms as Siskiyou Co. Supervisor. John married Mary Lowe. Several of their children died in the 1860s and 1870s, but son, George, and three sisters grew to adulthood. Eventually, sisters Nell and, I think it was Bess, were living in the big house in the 1930s. My family leased the McBride Ranch around 1938 and were operating it when my dad and mom, Hearst and Jeanne Dillman, married in 1941. They lived in the very small house on the ranch.

I sure appreciate the time and effort of the Martins and Fowles in sharing their ranch histories and also doing some much-needed education on ranching. Most ranches and farms are still owned and operated by families. It is hard work that takes a true love of the land. And as the sign on Melanie’s front gate says: Every day is Earth day on a farm.

POW

Scott Valley Protect Our Water will hold its next meeting on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Fort Jones Community Center. Time is 7 p.m.