Mount Shasta Cinema will soon be hosting a showing of the film “Phoenix, Oregon,” a comedy that was shot primarily in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The showing will take place at Mount Shasta Cinema on June 29 at 7 p.m. followed by a Q&A session with writer, director and editor Gary Lundgren and producers Annie Lundgren and Luis Rodriguez.

Mt. Shasta Cinema is part of a very special “Phoenix, Oregon” 70 city nationwide screening tour that will take the film to the East coast and back this summer. This screening is the only chance for local Mt Shasta audiences to see the film and partake in a Q&A with the filmmakers, a press release for the event notes.

“Phoenix, Oregon” tells the story of two friends who are defying the haze of midlife and seize an unlikely opportunity to reinvent their lives, quitting their jobs to restore a bowling alley and serve the “world’s greatest pizza.”

A press release for the movie describes the story line: “Divorced bartender Bobby Hoffman (James LeGros), living alone in the Airstream trailer inherited from his late mother, has drifted into a sleepy eddy. Life passing him by and struggling to complete his graphic-novel opus, Bobby comes to believe his life is doomed – just a meaningless simulation written by some alien civilization. On Bobby’s birthday, when his old high school buddy Carlos (Jesse Borrego) tries to shake him awake with a bold new business venture, shadows rear up from the past and threaten to crush him.”

The film takes a comedic look at the existential crisis many face when trying to find meaning and relevancy at mid-life. Despite controlling bosses, dead-end jobs, and broken relationships, the two leads stumble out of hibernation with courage and resilience, called to what may be their last chance to resurrect heartfelt dreams.

Tickets for the Mount Shasta screening of Phoenix, Oregon are available online at https://www.internet-ticketing.com/book/commts/book.html?perfcode=66860