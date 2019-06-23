Judy Bushy lives along the wild and scenic Klamath River in the town of Happy Camp. Klamath Views appears weekly in the Siskiyou Daily News. Call her at (530) 493-5248 or email her at bushklamathneighbors@yahoo.com

Friday is the first day of summer! It feels like summer already began a couple of weeks ago, but now it will be official.

Saturday was a beautiful (almost) summer day at the River Park, Dan Effman was busy toasting hotdogs, and there were chips and sodas. The fire engine for the Happy Camp Volunteer Fire Department was there. We certainly appreciate their volunteer help when there is a fire emergency.

The ambulance crew was there as well, and they are busy all the time with medical emergencies in Happy Camp. Had occasion to call them this week when my husband was trimming some low hanging branches of a plum tree. The branches hung over the driveway and so I’d asked that he shorten them. When he looked up at the branches swaying in the wind, he fell. He wasn’t seriously hurt but couldn’t get up.

I arrived home from the computer center shortly after, but couldn’t lift him. It was amazing when the ambulance arrived; Kirk Eadie and Charlie Feheley lifted him up with ease and made sure he was walking well. It is nice to know that they are always helpful, especially when the clinic isn’t open.

Forest Service was at River Park on Saturday and had wrist bands for the children. I’d been hoping to wish Smokey Bear a happy birthday. Did you know that Smokey is 75 years old this year,? So is my husband, so I was looking forward to seeking him, but he must have been at another party Saturday.

The booth and information from Pacific Power was great! Not only did they have a booth, but they took the time for some explanations and answers to questions in the pavilion as well. It is interesting that only two percent of the wildfires involve electrical lines, but because of the catastrophic nature of the Camp Fire in Paradise and Magalia last year, it has brought their efforts to the forefront. It was a relief to me to hear that protocol is in place.

I was afraid that we wouldn’t have any phone or cellphone service at the time of an emergency, but there are great plans in place and it was good to know how active they are in preventing reoccurrences of the Camp Fire.

Neighborhood Watch also had a booth and presented solar lights that are motion activated for safety of our homes to raffle winners. Since the beginning of the first Happy Camp Neighborhood Watch in 2007 there have been efforts to get block captains. The block captain is a person who knows a small group of nearby neighbors, maybe just five homes, depending how many are on the street or block. He can let officials know if there are people who need special attention in case of a calamity.

Nadine Bussert McElyea recently brought to our attention that those who lost their lives among the 85 fatalities in the Camp Fire show a cross section of the most vulnerable in the community. The youngest fatality was a young girl, 20 years old, with disability and recent surgery who was confined to a wheelchair. Her mother and grandmother also perished in the fire. The oldest was 99 years old, as far as I could tell. Many lived alone and didn’t have someone looking out for them. Some couples died together. It would be interesting to know if they didn’t have transportation or didn’t get the word to evacuate. Most were over the age of 60, although that seems young. Perhaps they’d seen fires in the vicinity that didn’t affect them and had become complacent to warnings. I don’t know. But having a block captain to notify the neighborhood watch (after calling 911) and suspicious activity that hasn’t yet arisen to crime status may be averted.

Remember, report things to dispatch so that the law enforcement can look into it. They don’t read your Facebook page.

The Neighborhood Watch meeting was called to order Monday by Kerry Waddell. Some regular attendees were absent due to illness and other things. We also had Officer Hogge of the California Highway Patrol, and Deputy Ruddell from the Sheriff’s Office come to the meeting.

Randy White from Karuk Housing Security and our own Deputy Garrison came as an active member of the community, even though he is still laid off and on the mend. We’d appreciate you, and some others, coming next month on July 8. There will be a raffle at that meeting that you won’t want to miss, so be sure to be at the Partner’s Deli at 5:30 p.m. so you don’t miss out!

Siskiyou Telephone Picnic

It was such a pleasant noontime picnic at the River park Wednesday! A little warm, but the River Park is cool, and umbrellas sheltered the tables around the pavilion. Siskiyou Telephone Company came to town and had barbecued hotdogs, chips and cookies, beverages and even brought gifts! Thanks to the Siskiyou Telephone.

Darren Hahn barbecued hot dogs while Deana Hahn, Sera White and Krissi Lindgren assisted hungry picnickers. Two youngest of the team, Ali and Gus Hahn demonstrated a gift battery, light and red laser pointer as Brenda welcomed. Ali and Gus are Carol Hahn’s niece and nephew.

Bigfoot Jamboree

Bigfoot Jamboree plans are well underway. The theme is Enchanted Garden and Ellen and Bill Johnson will be the Grand Marshals.

Girls interested in being Bigfoot Queen can soon begin selling raffle tickets. I hope that they go all out this year. Sometimes you never even get a chance to buy a ticket, and there are cash prizes and chainsaw for grand prizes for the raffle.

Volunteers and water trucks are still needed. The next meeting is July 10. for all you eager volunteers!

Farmer’s Market

Thursday was the kick off for the summer season Farmer’s Market! Not only are there abundant fresh organic produce, Emily Allen had beautiful flower crowns- I was thinking it’s too bad couldn’t be preserved, but the photo of Morgan in a flower crown showed me that’s possible. What fun! Next week be sure not to miss it!