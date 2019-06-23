The Sierra Sands Unified School District Board of Education gave its blessing Thursday for the district to overhaul improvements for James Monroe Middle School, including the installation and repair of perimeter fencing.

The contract for the fencing improvement went to Sierra Fence, Co. for an estimated $48,8000. It would come from the district’s deferred maintenance fund.

According to SSUSD Assistant Superintendent of Business & Support Services Pamela Smith, the current fencing at Monroe has raised concerns of the district’s safety committee.

“The staff entrance to James Monroe Middle School is managed by a manually operated, wheeled gate,” Smith told the board. Because of the logistics associated with opening the gate, driving into the parking area, and closing the gate, it is opened in the morning and remains open for the duration of the school day.”

She said this allows unrestricted access to the school’s interior via the staff parking law and violates current school site safety practices.

“The district has considered installing an electric gate, however, due to high traffic at certain times of day, difficulty implementing access codes and/or key cards, and traffic patterns in front of the school, this option does not appear to be optimal,” Smith said.

In voting, board president Kurt Rockwell said he was pleased to be doing business with local companies like Sierra Fence.

In addition, Monroe will receive a fresh paint job.

Smith noted that the middle school has not received the necessary maintenance for years due in part to the construction projects for the new Murray Middle School campus and the Sherman E. Burroughs High School modernization.

“James Monroe Middle School has had minimal maintenance performed over the last several years and is in need of several improvements,” Smith said. “One item, in particular, exterior painting, has been identified as a deferred maintenance item that could be completed prior to the 2019-20 school year and would have a positive impact on the school environment.”

She added a recent conditions assessment related to the master facilities plan indicated that Monroe received a condition index of 95 percent.

“That means there is so much repair needed that it would cost almost as much as to repair James Monroe as it would build a new James Monroe school,” Smith said. “We look at a 55 percent threshold when considering repair and replacing — it is in the worst condition of any facility in our entire district.”

The project cost is estimated to be $183,000, with Vera’s Painting to perform the task. It would come from the same deferred maintenance fund.

Smith said that the district checked references on Vera’s Painting since it had not done business with the company before.

“All references were positive,” Smith said.

Both projects were conducted via an informal bidding process under the California Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Act. Smith said the school district contacted two vendors and received a bid from Vera’s Painting.

Rockwell said he appreciated the planned upgrades for Monroe.

“Being alumni of James Monroe, when I walk around these days, it looks like it could use some paint from my perspective,” Rockwell said. “I appreciate that we are moving forward on this."

Both items were approved in 5-0 votes.